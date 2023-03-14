Lighting strikes twice for Troll field as Equinor make second discovery of 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Lighting strikes twice for Troll field as Equinor make second discovery of 2023

By Ryan Duff
14/03/2023, 10:27 am
Troll discovery
Second discovery made at Troll field since the start of 2023 (Photo: Harald Pettersen / Equinor ASA)

Norwegian oil giant, Equinor, has struck black gold for the second time this year as it makes another discovery near its Troll field in the North Sea.

This marks the eighth discovery in the area since 2019 after the company struck oil at the start of February this year.

The volumes are estimated at between 24 and 84 million barrels of oil equivalent, with slightly more oil than gas.

Named the Heisenberg, the discovery well was drilled by the Deepsea Stavanger drilling rig and is operated by Equinor with DNO as a project partner.

Of the discoveries made in the area by Equinor in the last four years, five of the eight have been made in licences awarded through APA rounds.

Heisenberg: opportunity knocks

The Heisenberg discovery will be able to use existing infrastructure connected to the Troll B platform, making the well “commercially interesting”, according to Equinor.

However, before the Norwegian firm can take advantage of this discovery, an appraisal well is needed to get a more precise estimate of the size before it is decided whether the volumes can be recovered.

This well is scheduled to be drilled in 2024.

Troll ‘keeps delivering’

Geir Sørtveit, Equinor’s senior vice president for exploration and production west, said: “Our Troll exploration play keeps delivering.

“With discoveries in eight out of nine exploration wells, we are approaching a success rate of 90%.

“We plan to further explore the area, while looking at possible development solutions for the discoveries that have been made.

“We have a good infrastructure in the area and can quickly bring competitive barrels from here to the market at low cost and with low CO2 emissions.”

Following last month’s discovery at the Røver Sør well, Equinor increased stakes in the Norwegian North Sea, acquiring interest in the Troll, Fram and Kvitebjørn.

The Troll Field accounts for 40% of total gas reserves on the Norwegian continental shelf.

The field consists of the main Troll East and Troll West structures in blocks 31/2, 31/3, 31/5 and 31/6 in the North Sea, located 40 miles west of Kollsnes, near Bergen.

On the field, Equinor operates the Troll A, B and C platforms and the area’s gas reservoirs 1,400 metres below sea level are expected to produce for at least another 70 years.

