North Sea HSE inspectors take strike action in Aberdeen over pay

Inspections across the North Sea have been cancelled as dozens of HSE workers go on strike in a pay dispute.

The vast majority of North Sea inspectors are not going to get a pay rise which has led to strike action, which will include a picket line at Aberdeen International Business Park (AIBP) on Wednesday, as part of a wider downing of tools for public sector employees.

“Legacy” staff will not receive a pay increase as they are currently on wages in “excess of market rates”, according to the latest offer to the Health & Safety Executive’s workforce.

Prospect Union‘s Graham Moonie said: “All offshore inspections this week have been cancelled by HSE with duty holders notified.”

Adding: “It is only one day of strike action at the moment but action short of a strike commences on the 16th and is continuous. So working to contracted hours, overtime ban, withdrawal of goodwill.”

Mr Moonie further explained: “The action is across 40 of our public sector employers.”

There are around 120 offshore inspectors covering oil and gas plus a token number, believed to be just three, allocated to offshore wind.

It is understood that at least 12 inspectors have left over the past two years with more contemplating resigning and going back into the industry. This threatens the already stretched HSE as an effective regulator.

The Prospect Union said it will be applying a rolling overtime ban for all members.

Offshore inspectors currently have contracts for 39 hours a week, 08.30 – 17.00.

An HSE spokesperson said: “We do not know how many offshore inspectors will be taking part in the upcoming strike action. We will review our operations when we know more.”

Together with coastguards – they are responsible for overall maritime safety in UK waters – and many thousands of other civil servants, they have pledged to strike on today at Aberdeen’s International Business Park.

The background

Broadly, the civil servants want a 10% increase, but the government is offering 2-3% leading to the vote to take strike action being “resounding”.

It is understood that the HSE inspectors’ pay review is ongoing. It is complex and the manager’s union FDA has a copy of the HSE’s 2022 offer for 2022 which is supposed to run from October last year.

The HSE document splits offshore inspectors into two categories – those who have been on the pay role for some time (Legacy) and a lower-paid category called “New Offshore”.

It states: “Legacy pay range – this pay range is ‘closed’ and will not be revalorised as it remains in excess of market rates. 69 employees on this pay range will not receive a pay increase. 4 employees will receive a pay increase due to their existing salary being overtaken by increases to the New Offshore pay range.”

The document continues: “New Offshore – this pay range will not be revalorised as it remains in excess of market rates. 10 employees on and/or above the max will not be eligible for or receive a pay increase. 37 employees currently located on the range and below the maximum will be eligible to receive the standard pay award (paras 10/11).”

HSE offshore inspectors mostly belong to the trade union Prospect and some are with the civil servant union FDA.

Jake Molloy of RMT Union – an interested observer – said: “The zero award has by all accounts enraged the offshore inspectors who have not had a pay increase for over three years, despite the charging regime increasing the fees for their inspection time.”

Last month HSE took over the investigation into the circumstances surrounding a worker who went missing from the Valaris 121 rig earlier this year.

Offshore safety inspections of oil and gas facilities and wind farms may not take place during the strike action.