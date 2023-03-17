Norwegian ship operator signs bring to work deal for UK North Sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Norwegian ship operator signs bring to work deal for UK North Sea

By Ryan Duff
17/03/2023, 10:29 am
Image of four new supply boats to be built in China for Norwegian company Golden Energy Offshore
Image of four new supply boats to be built in China for Norwegian company Golden Energy Offshore

A Norwegian ship owner and operator has landed a contract to bring technicians and equipment to offshore projects in the UK North Sea.

Golden Energy Offshore Services announced the Bring to Work (B2W) deal with first class Charterers for its Energy Duchess vessel.

The Energy Duchess’ role will be to accommodate and bring technicians and equipment to offshore work locations where decommissioning work will be carried out in UK waters.

The work scope

Initially mobilising in Rotterdam, the job will take 14 days with the scope of the operation demanding systems are set up to reach landing heights of 20 meters above LAT for the people-transfer and cranage up to the same height.

The Energy Duchess has also entered into a mid-term contract on the Norwegian Continental Shelf with a “first class, international operator”.

This work will take place over 50 days plus operation and is set to conclude on the 13th of July 2023.

The Norwegian vessel operator said: “Golden Energy Offshore is grateful to be shown the trust and get the possibility to demonstrate the vessel’s capabilities within W2W/B2W operations.

“We will have good use of our long experience from W2W/B2W operations – both the sailing crew and the administration look forward to proving their abilities.”

Golden Energy Offshore Services’ ‘attractive levels’ of work

The Energy Duchess is fully booked throughout the first quarter of this year with some “attractive levels” of work in the second quarter.

The company’s other two ships, the Energy Swan and Energy Empress are currently under contract with a “full firm backlog” until the start of May when Energy Swan’s firm contract will expire.

