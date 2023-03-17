Norwegian ship operator signs bring to work deal for UK North Sea

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Norwegian ship owner and operator has landed a contract to bring technicians and equipment to offshore projects in the UK North Sea.

Golden Energy Offshore Services announced the Bring to Work (B2W) deal with first class Charterers for its Energy Duchess vessel.

The Energy Duchess’ role will be to accommodate and bring technicians and equipment to offshore work locations where decommissioning work will be carried out in UK waters.

The work scope

Initially mobilising in Rotterdam, the job will take 14 days with the scope of the operation demanding systems are set up to reach landing heights of 20 meters above LAT for the people-transfer and cranage up to the same height.

The Energy Duchess has also entered into a mid-term contract on the Norwegian Continental Shelf with a “first class, international operator”.

This work will take place over 50 days plus operation and is set to conclude on the 13th of July 2023.

The Norwegian vessel operator said: “Golden Energy Offshore is grateful to be shown the trust and get the possibility to demonstrate the vessel’s capabilities within W2W/B2W operations.

“We will have good use of our long experience from W2W/B2W operations – both the sailing crew and the administration look forward to proving their abilities.”

Golden Energy Offshore Services’ ‘attractive levels’ of work

The Energy Duchess is fully booked throughout the first quarter of this year with some “attractive levels” of work in the second quarter.

The company’s other two ships, the Energy Swan and Energy Empress are currently under contract with a “full firm backlog” until the start of May when Energy Swan’s firm contract will expire.