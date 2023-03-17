Humza Yousaf visits OEUK in a trip to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Humza Yousaf visits OEUK in a trip to Aberdeen

By Ryan Duff
17/03/2023, 3:53 pm Updated: 17/03/2023, 4:11 pm
© Supplied by Kenny Elrick/DC ThomHumza Yousaf visited Wartsila Engine Servicing in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Humza Yousaf visited Wartsila Engine Servicing in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Scottish National Party leadership hopeful Humza Yousaf appeared in Aberdeen to meet with the trade body Offshore Energies UK.

In the Granite City, Mr Yousaf spent some time with the external relations director for Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), Jenny Stanning, as well as OEUK member Wartsila, a manufacturing and servicing company.

It is said that “OEUK welcomed the engagement” and the organisation extended an offer to all SNP leadership candidates as well as Scotland’s political parties to come and meet with the companies driving Scotland’s offshore energy ambitions.

Currently, Yousaf is competing in a three-way race with Kate Forbes and Ash Ragan to determine who will take over from Nichola Sturgeon as the leader of the SNP and ultimately take on the role of first minister of Scotland.

Jenny Stanning, OEUK External Relations Director: “It is great to have engagement with politicians of all parties on Scotland’s energy future, including all candidates looking to be the next SNP leader and Scotland’s First Minister.

“We’re pleased Humza Yousaf recognised the need to rapidly scale up renewable electricity, strengthen Scotland’s energy security, and ensure we support our brilliant skilled workforce to reap the benefits of an expanding and competitive offshore energy sector.

“As we build that future there is no simple choice between oil and gas or renewables. The reality is that to keep the lights on and grow our economy, we need both.

“By the mid 2030s, oil and gas will still provide for 50% of our energy needs. This is why the Scottish Government’s final energy strategy must acknowledge the continuing role of oil and gas in Scotland’s economy and encourage investment in the homegrown production needed to avoid costlier, less secure, and higher carbon imports.

“This will support the infrastructure we need to make cleaner, more affordable energy in Scotland in a way that retains the economic contribution, jobs and expertise here.”

At the start of this year, OEUK argued with the Scottish Government’s proposed energy strategy,  saying it was concerned with “the statement’s suggestion of accelerating the decline in oil and gas production.”

At the time Ms Stanning said: “We need to ensure that the final strategy acknowledges the continuing role of oil and gas in Scotland’s economy – as well as our sector’s role in a rapid transition to a low-carbon future.””

This week OEUK also levelled criticism at the UK government following the announcement of Westminster’s Spring Budget.

The trade body said it was “disappointed” by chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s document, claiming it “misses the mark” on energy security.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts