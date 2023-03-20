Shell invites local business to new Aberdeen office launch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Shell invites local business to new Aberdeen office launch

By Ryan Duff
20/03/2023, 10:53 am Updated: 20/03/2023, 3:06 pm
The new Silver Fin office development in Aberdeen
The 27,000ft of prime office space, 20% of which has been let, over nine floors, is the result of a five-year process

Energy supermajor Shell (LON:SHEL) has cut the ribbon on its new offices in the heart of Aberdeen, holding a special ceremony that welcomed local businesses.

The event on Friday night saw local businesses and those involved in the north-east’s energy sector gathering at the new office to see Shell’s new facility.

David Rodger, one of the attendees and the outgoing chief executive of Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group, wrote on LinkedIn: “With links to this City for nearly sixty years and now such an important part to play in the energy transition ahead.

“It is also great to anticipate the positive impact the Shell move will have as Aberdeen and Union Street re-energises.”

Pictures from the event show that Aberdeen’s Sir Ian Wood was in attendance as Shell unveiled its new space.

The move

Shell’s office complex at Tullos, Aberdeen.

Shell has moved from its base in Tullos and has returned to Union Street to provide staff with a modern workplace at the Silver Fin building.

The most notable change from this move is the lack of a canteen in the new offices.

Shell says that this was a decision made to encourage staff to venture into the city centre and support local businesses.

The London-listed energy firm opened its first Aberdeen offices in 1965, which was also located on the famous granite mile.

The company said the Silver Fin move demonstrated its “continued partnership with the city and the region” and its commitment to the communities and businesses here.

‘Just what that area needs’

© Supplied by Kenny Elrick/DC Thom
Jenny Bromley in Almondine on Chapel Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson. Aberdeen.

At the opening ceremony, Shell‘s North Sea boss Simon Roddy opened the doors for local business leaders, saying: “We are delighted to be returning to our roots in the city centre with the completion of our move into the Silver Fin Building.

“The feedback from our workforce is really positive and it is great to see the impact we are starting to have on neighbouring businesses.

“Our history in the Granite City is a rich one, and it’s great to be starting this exciting next chapter.”

Recently, the owner of Chapel Street’s patisserie Almondine, Jenny Bromley, said: “The last couple of years have been tough on all businesses.

“So to have a company like that move into such a central location and to Aberdeen – it’s just what that area needs.”

Chapel Street car park

© Supplied by Tim Allen
The refurbishment work at Chapel Street car park will take place until October. Photo: Tim Allen.

It was reported earlier this year that Shell would be taking over 80% of the Chapel Street multistorey car park on weekdays as its new space does not have parking facilities.

Aberdeen City Council has announced the car park will be upgraded for a sum of £1.2million.

The “extensive” refurbishment at Chapel Street will include decoration of the parking area and stairwells, structural repairs, lighting upgrades, re-lining and a CCTV upgrade.

The work costs will be shared between the council, Silver Fin owners and Shell, with the latter paying commercial rent for the spaces it will occupy.

