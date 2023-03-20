Shell invites local business to new Aberdeen office launch

An error occurred. Please try again.

Energy supermajor Shell (LON:SHEL) has cut the ribbon on its new offices in the heart of Aberdeen, holding a special ceremony that welcomed local businesses.

The event on Friday night saw local businesses and those involved in the north-east’s energy sector gathering at the new office to see Shell’s new facility.

David Rodger, one of the attendees and the outgoing chief executive of Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group, wrote on LinkedIn: “With links to this City for nearly sixty years and now such an important part to play in the energy transition ahead.

“It is also great to anticipate the positive impact the Shell move will have as Aberdeen and Union Street re-energises.”

Pictures from the event show that Aberdeen’s Sir Ian Wood was in attendance as Shell unveiled its new space.

The move

Shell has moved from its base in Tullos and has returned to Union Street to provide staff with a modern workplace at the Silver Fin building.

The most notable change from this move is the lack of a canteen in the new offices.

Shell says that this was a decision made to encourage staff to venture into the city centre and support local businesses.

The London-listed energy firm opened its first Aberdeen offices in 1965, which was also located on the famous granite mile.

The company said the Silver Fin move demonstrated its “continued partnership with the city and the region” and its commitment to the communities and businesses here.

‘Just what that area needs’

© Supplied by Kenny Elrick/DC Thom

At the opening ceremony, Shell‘s North Sea boss Simon Roddy opened the doors for local business leaders, saying: “We are delighted to be returning to our roots in the city centre with the completion of our move into the Silver Fin Building.

“The feedback from our workforce is really positive and it is great to see the impact we are starting to have on neighbouring businesses.

“Our history in the Granite City is a rich one, and it’s great to be starting this exciting next chapter.”

Recently, the owner of Chapel Street’s patisserie Almondine, Jenny Bromley, said: “The last couple of years have been tough on all businesses.

“So to have a company like that move into such a central location and to Aberdeen – it’s just what that area needs.”

Chapel Street car park

© Supplied by Tim Allen

It was reported earlier this year that Shell would be taking over 80% of the Chapel Street multistorey car park on weekdays as its new space does not have parking facilities.

Aberdeen City Council has announced the car park will be upgraded for a sum of £1.2million.

The “extensive” refurbishment at Chapel Street will include decoration of the parking area and stairwells, structural repairs, lighting upgrades, re-lining and a CCTV upgrade.

The work costs will be shared between the council, Silver Fin owners and Shell, with the latter paying commercial rent for the spaces it will occupy.