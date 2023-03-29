Shell CFO says shareholders focusing more on energy security

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Shell CFO says shareholders focusing more on energy security

By Bloomberg
29/03/2023, 4:19 pm
© Supplied by ShellShell CFO Sinead Gorman.
Shell Plc investors are showing more interest in energy security in the wake of the crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Chief Financial Officer Sinead Gorman.

New Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan is preparing to lay out Shell’s strategy at a capital markets day event in June, which could see the company underscoring the role of oil and gas as Europe’s energy crunch spotlights concerns over security of supply. That message may play well with shareholders who benefited from soaring prices last year.

“You see a changing dialog since the crisis with a more balanced perspective between security and carbon,” Gorman said on the sidelines of a conference in Oxford, England.

While the company has faced pressure from climate activist shareholders to take more aggressive action to cut emissions, CEO Sawan said earlier this month that reducing oil and gas production is not healthy.

The company is hearing different messages from investors in the US, Europe and Asia and Shell’s priority is to look after all of its shareholders, Gorman said.

Shell is targeting net-zero emissions by 2050, but reaching that goal is dependent on shifts in global energy demand.

Currently, the world is not on track to cut demand for fossil fuels at a pace that would reach global climate goals. Projected emissions from existing fossil fuel infrastructure, without reducing greenhouse gases through technologies such as carbon capture and storage, would exceed the remaining carbon budget to keep average temperatures below the Paris agreement’s 1.5C target, according to a report from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

