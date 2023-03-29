SNP rising star Màiri McAllan enters cabinet in oil and gas transition role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

SNP rising star Màiri McAllan enters cabinet in oil and gas transition role

The 30-year-old has rapidly risen up the ranks of the party and was appointed environment minister in 2021.
By Adele Merson
29/03/2023, 6:02 pm
© Supplied by PAMairi McAllan MSP arriving at Bute House, Edinburgh, ahead of the first cabinet meeting for Humza Yousaf, the newly elected First Minster of Scotland. Image: PA.
Rising star Màiri McAllan has been promoted to Humza Yousaf’s cabinet in a major role overseeing the transition away from oil and gas.

The 30-year-old’s new role as Net Zero Secretary will include managing Scotland’s transition away from oil and gas, with major implications for the north-east workforce.

Elected just under two years ago, she has rapidly risen up the ranks of the party, and was appointed environment minister in 2021.

After qualifying as a Scots lawyer, the MSP for Clydesdale specialised in energy and natural resources in a commercial firm in Glasgow.

The new first minister unveiled his top team on Wednesday who will be tasked with running Scotland days after he won the contest to succeed Nicola Sturgeon.

There are no cabinet members representing constituencies north of Angus, following the departure of Ms Forbes.

Yet there are a number of burning issues for the new first minister across the north and north-east which will require the cabinet’s attention.

© Supplied by PA
Newly elected First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf on the steps of Bute House, Edinburgh, with his cabinet after their first meeting. Image: PA.

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison will replace Highland MSP Kate Forbes as finance chief and ex-transport minister Jenny Gilruth is now education secretary.

Former Energy Secretary Michael Matheson replaces Mr Yousaf as health secretary, while Angus MSP Mairi Gougeon remains in charge of rural affairs after Ms Forbes sensationally turned down the role.

Ex-education chief Shirley Anne-Somerville will replace double-jobbing Deputy First Minister Ms Robison in heading up the social justice, housing and local government brief.

Neil Gray was one of the new first minister’s earliest supporters and has been rewarded with a major post in charge of the economy, wellbeing and energy.

Who is on the move?

IN

  • Angela Constance
  • Jenny Gilruth
  • Neil Gray
  • Màiri McAllan

OUT

  • Keith Brown
  • Kate Forbes
  • John Swinney

Former drugs minister Angela Constance is the party’s now justice chief as Keith Brown steps back.

Angus Robertson – who was tipped as an early contender for leader before backing Mr Yousaf – is the only cabinet member to remain in his current job as culture secretary.

Ms Sturgeon’s former deputy John Swinney – who had headed up his party’s Covid recovery strategy – announced beforehand he was leaving government.

‘Failed, continuity ministers’

Scottish Conservative chairman Craig Hoy MSP said: “This is a cabinet in Humza Yousaf’s image – failed, continuity ministers appointed by a failed, continuity minister.

“The likes of Shona Robison, Michael Matheson, Angela Constance and Jenny Gilruth have been found sorely wanting in previous ministerial roles, yet all have been ‘rewarded’ with promotion by the new first minister.”

He continued: “This cabinet of proven flops and lackeys not only excludes Kate Forbes – who came within a whisker of beating Humza Yousaf in the vitriolic SNP leadership race – but anyone who backed her.

“Humza Yousaf clearly has no intention of ending the SNP’s civil war – just getting his revenge and declaring victory in it.”

