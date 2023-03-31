Respects paid ahead of 2009 Super Puma crash remembrance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Respects paid ahead of 2009 Super Puma crash remembrance

By Ryan Duff
31/03/2023, 7:00 am
© UK Oil and Gas Chaplaincy2009 super puma
The annual remembrance service is usually held at Johnston Gardens

Respects are being paid to the 16 people who lost their lives in the 2009 Super Puma incident on its 14th anniversary.

There will be a gathering at midday on Saturday in Aberdeen’s Johnston Gardens to hold a minute’s silence as a piper plays a lament to remember those who lost their lives on 1 April 2009 when Flight 85N went down.

UK oil and gas Chaplain Gordon Craig said: “I think it’s important that we remember such incidents in the industry for two reasons.

“One, to allow the families to know that we as an industry are remembering their loss. And secondly, hopefully, the lessons learned, we remember too and the likelihood of anything like this happening again is decreased.”

The UK oil and gas chaplain says that although 14 years may not be considered a big anniversary, it is still important to those who lost loved ones.

“As the years go on, for the families it makes little difference. Their loss is still hard and they will never forget it and neither should we.”

Steve Rae, Piper Alpha survivor and executive director of Step Change in Safety, commented: “Despite the passing of 14 years it’s important we take time out to remember, pay tribute, and continue to reinforce the lessons from this tragedy.

“We must also take time to think of the families, friends, and colleagues of the 14 offshore workers and two pilots who died.

“The 1st of April remains a timely reminder to everyone in the energy industry that complacency around any safety issue should never be permitted to creep in, we must all remain vigilant.”

The Bond-operated Super Puma came down on April 1, 2009, around 12 miles from Peterhead, on its way back from the Miller field in the North Sea.

Investigators pointed to catastrophic gearbox failure as the probable cause of the accident and now the Super Puma helicopter is no longer in service in the North Sea.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts