Hydrogen storage – new approaches required

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen

Hydrogen storage – new approaches required

By Robin Lane, commercial director, Gravitricity
31/03/2023, 7:00 am
© Bloomberghydrogen panacea mps

It’s clear that hydrogen produced from renewable energy will play an important role in supporting our transition away from fossil fuels to a low carbon energy system.

But the precise nature of that role is more contentious. It is not obvious to everyone, for example, that the ‘hydrogen-ready’ domestic boilers we’re being promised will ever have these capabilities tested (much like my ‘Ferrari-ready’ driveway).

Electrification will often be the best route to decarbonisation – for example cars and domestic heat. But there are some applications – high grade industrial heat, large scale transportation and long duration energy storage among them – where electrification will be more challenging.

It is here that hydrogen will step in, providing a low carbon option where there are few alternatives. It is likely that these new use cases will drive the growth in global hydrogen demand, projected by the International Energy Authority (IEA) to double to 180 Megatonnes (Mt) by 2030.

If this is right, then it is likely that green hydrogen will be produced, stored and consumed close to large, industrial sites with one or more significant users, often around the coast where cheap offshore wind generation can power the hydrogen electrolysers and compressors.

The ability to store hydrogen at these sites will be critical to ensure users have reliable flows when needed.

So which hydrogen storage solutions are most suitable for the requirements of these industrial sites? Two alternatives are commonly proposed:

  1. First, salt caverns. These are very large underground spaces created by injecting water to dissolve geological rock salt. The storage potential of each cavern is large, but they can only be situated where suitable salt formations exist. In the UK for example, only areas within Cheshire and East Yorkshire are known to have these formations, so Southeast England, as well as existing industrial clusters in South Wales and Scotland would be many miles from their nearest storage facility.
  2. At the other end of the scale are pressurised metal vessels. Unlike the caverns these vessels can be located anywhere. But hydrogen storage potential per cylinder is much smaller, and with all the metal required to contain the pressurised hydrogen, they are an expensive option which will take up valuable space on site while presenting a potential health and safety hazard to nearby (and not so nearby) infrastructure.

Both these approaches have significant shortcomings, and don’t offer the mid-scale storage solution most likely to be appropriate for the industrial hydrogen hubs of the future.

At Gravitricity, we have developed significant expertise in storing energy underground, and believe that purpose-built, underground hydrogen stores could be a ‘Goldilocks’ solution for industrial sites – big enough to deliver the likely needs of industrial hydrogen hubs. Our solution, which we call H2 FlexiStore, is based on a gas tight metal liner within an underground shaft, where the surrounding geology will allow us to store hydrogen at pressure safely and at a lower cost.

Underground hydrogen stores offer ‘goldilocks’ solution

A single store, six metres in diameter and 365 metres deep, would hold up to 100 tonnes of pressurised green hydrogen – sufficient to refuel 1000 HGVS, or to power 500 buses for a week.

Crucially, the 100-tonne shaft capacity offers a mid-scale option specifically calibrated to deliver the likely needs of future industrial hydrogen hubs. And if rolled out nationwide, we calculate that just 1000 FlexiStores would meet a quarter of the UK Government’s predicted 2050 hydrogen storage needs.

It is not yet clear how the UK’s hydrogen economy will evolve – but in my view mid-scale hydrogen storage, close to where it is required, will be key.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts