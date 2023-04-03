Gas should be taxed more than electric, UK energy secretary says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Gas should be taxed more than electric, UK energy secretary says

By Bloomberg
03/04/2023, 7:07 am
© Bloomberguk gas tax
Grant Shapps, UK business, energy and industrial strategy secretary

Britain should place higher taxes on natural gas than power to spur the country’s shift to a low-carbon economy, according to UK energy secretary Grant Shapps.

The UK has long relied on gas for domestic use, helped by a reduced rate of value added tax on the fuel and an established infrastructure. The government however wants people to shift from fossil-fuel boilers to electric heat pumps, where uptake of the lower emission technology is among the worst in Europe.

Changing the system would require levies to move “onto the gas side of things because it would automatically make the economics of an electric-driven economy better,” Shapps said at a briefing on his Energy Security plan.

The country aims to make “significant progress” toward re-balancing gas and electricity prices by the end of 2024, including by decoupling gas from electricity costs. It will run consultations on how best to do this.

Shapps was speaking as the UK unveiled its wide-reaching energy strategy that included plans to expand a home energy efficiency program as well as more investment in electric vehicle charging points and heat pumps. While long on ambition, the plan offered little in the way of new spending.

The government has already pledged £450 million ($557 million) to help people upgrade gas boilers to heat pumps in order to meet a target of 600,000 new fittings each year by 2028. If installed at the same rate as Norway, one of Europe’s leaders in heat pump sales, the technology could displace 70% of UK domestic gas usage by 2032, according to analysis by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit think tank.

