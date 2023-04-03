Apache marks 20 years since taking over Forties field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Apache marks 20 years since taking over Forties field

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
03/04/2023, 7:21 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Apacheapache forties
It was 20 years ago yesterday (Sunday) that BP sold Forties to Apache

Apache has marked two decades of ownership of the giant Forties field in the North Sea.

The US-based operator hit the 20-year anniversary over the weekend from the date it bought the field over from BP.

“Twenty years ago today, we entered the North Sea after acquiring the Forties Field,” the company posted on social media on Sunday.

“Over the last two decades, we have actively invested in Forties, extending the life of the field. Thank you to our North Sea team for 20 years of hard work and success.”

It has been more than 50 years since oil was first struck on Forties, which is one of – if not the – most important fields in the North Sea.

BP sold the “jewel in its crown” to the firm in 2003, when Apache had no track record in the UK North Sea.

But the transfer gave Forties a new lease of life.

Apache quickly provided reassurances that all 230 staff on the five platforms and 35 onshore employees would be offered a job with the firm.

A couple of weeks on from the deal’s announcement, then-Energy Minister Brian Wilson said he was “extremely impressed” after meeting managers from the buyer.

He described the purchase as a “win-win” for the North Sea and the UK Government, which wanted to see assets placed in the right hands.

Read more on our Forties at 50 series, from 2020, below:

How changing hands breathed new life into Forties

‘It was the real opening of the North Sea scramble’

Legacy of Forties goes beyond the North Sea

