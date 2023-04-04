Oil price continues to climb after OPEC+ production cut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Oil price continues to climb after OPEC+ production cut

There’s concern that the move by OPEC+ will inject fresh vigor into inflationary pressures.
By Bloomberg
04/04/2023, 7:31 am Updated: 04/04/2023, 7:32 am
A mobile offshore drilling unit stands illuminated at night in the Port of Cromarty Firth in Cromarty, U.K. Photographer: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Oil built on the largest gain in a year after OPEC+ delivered an unexpected and substantial production cut in a shift that tightened the global crude market, widened key timespreads, and likely punished short sellers.

There’s concern that the move by OPEC+ will inject fresh vigor into inflationary pressures, with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen criticizing the group’s decision as “unconstructive.” Still, President Joe Biden downplayed the issue, saying late on Monday its impact is likely not “as bad as you think.”

West Texas Intermediate advanced toward $81 a barrel after rallying by more than 6% on Monday. The surprise reduction in supply by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies blindsided the global crude market, prompting many banks to jack up price forecasts, although some bears remain.

“The supply cuts have thrown short sellers under the bus,” said Jessica Amir, a market strategist at Saxo Capital Markets Ltd., referring to traders who held bets on losses before the move by OPEC+ members including Saudi Arabia.

OPEC+ makes shock million-barrel oil production cut causing new inflation risk

Crude has soared by about a quarter after collapsing in mid-March to its lowest level since late 2021. The rebound was driven initially by expectations Chinese demand would pick up as Covid Zero abruptly ended, and by interruptions to supplies from Iraq. It was then supercharged by the OPEC+ decision to remove more than 1 million barrels of daily output from the market.

Widely watched timespreads signaled increased market strength after the OPEC+ salvo. Among them, the gap between the nearest two December contracts for global benchmark Brent rose to $5.68 a barrel in backwardation — a bullish pricing pattern — up from $3.80 on Friday.

The producers’ group began to see the need for a change in policy on March 20, according to people familiar with the matter, when global benchmark Brent sank to a 15-month low. The Saudis reflected that short sellers were due a reminder of the pain OPEC+ can still inflict on them, the people said.

Many on Wall Street including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. upgraded their price forecasts in the wake of the decision. Still, Morgan Stanley bucked the trend, noting China’s demand growth has lagged behind expectations and lowering its outlook. Citigroup Inc. also rebuffed talk of a swift rally back to $100 a barrel.

“OPEC now has very significant pricing power relative to the past,” Goldman Sachs analysts including Daan Struyven said in a note. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait are expected to be fully and “almost immediately” compliant, while adherence from Iraq may be more gradual and imperfect, they said.

Prices:

WTI for May delivery advanced 0.3% to $80.65 a barrel at 6:46 a.m. in London.

Brent for June settlement rose 0.3% to $85.17 a barrel.

