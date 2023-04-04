Technip wins emergency LNG reserve work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Asia / LNG

Technip wins emergency LNG reserve work

The facility will be the largest liquefaction unit in the world using a single electric motor-driven mixed refrigerant compressor. 
By Reporter
04/04/2023, 9:32 am
Technip Energies has won a contract for work on a single LNG train in China.

Shaanxi LNG Reserves & Logistics awarded the significant contract, worth 50-250 million euro ($54.6-273mn). Technip explained the work was for the 3 million cubic metre per day Xi’An LNG Emergency Reserve & Peak Regulation Project in China.

The contract includes the process design package (PDP), front-end engineering and design (FEED) and supply of key equipment for the single 0.8mn tonne per year LNG train. The work also covers technical services for construction, commissioning, start-up and performance testing.

The plant will use AP-SMR liquefaction technology. Technip said it would use an all-electric motor, in order to reduce emissions.

SVP for gas and low-carbon technologies at Technip, Loic Chapuis, welcomed the contract.

Technip won the Yangling LNG project in 2012 from Shaanxi. This is a 0.5mn tpy peak shaving plant, also using AP-SMR technology. It started up in 2015.

“This award strengthens our positioning in the mid-scale LNG market in China. By being all-electric motor-driven, this LNG plant will be a reference for low-carbon LNG in the industry and we are committed to bringing our leadership in LNG and best-in-class execution to support our client in this important project.”

