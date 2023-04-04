Aberdeen oil and gas expert to take training to North Sea assets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Aberdeen oil and gas expert to take training to North Sea assets

By Ryan Duff
04/04/2023, 10:37 am
© Supplied by AIS SurvivexAIS Survivex business development manager Chris Redgrave
AIS Survivex business development manager Chris Redgrave

AIS Survivex has appointed an Aberdeen-born oil and gas expert to train North Sea workers at their installations.

Chris Redgrave, 44, has been named the firm’s business development manager, in this role he will oversee AIS Survivex’s onboard training and competency portfolio in the UK and internationally.

This type of training sees instructors teaching people in their own offshore working environment, using the operating equipment, company procedures and environment that they are around every day.

The new hire says: “The benefits to the client are endless. In addition to impressive cost reductions, our multi-skilled instructors can work around rig operations, utilising downtime to train and realising incredible time efficiencies too.”

AIS Survivex has said that appointing Mr Redgrave will “help raise awareness of the benefits of training onboard oil and gas assets.”

‘Unrivalled insight into what oil and gas companies need’

The Aberdeen man has 18 years of experience in the offshore oil and gas sector.

He started out as a roustabout in the North Sea, working onboard oil rigs for two years before moving into a business development role with Apex Tubulars.

In his new role, Mr Redgrave will be promoting technologies such as Drilling Systems’ On-The-Rig (OTR) Drilling Simulator – a mobile simulator which allows highly realistic drilling and well control training to take place on the rig itself.

Mr Redgrave added: “My oil and gas experience, particularly working in the field, has given me unrivalled insight into what oil and gas companies need – a highly competent workforce with a strong health and safety culture.

“The AIS Survivex onboard offer perfectly fits this requirement. When onboard in their own working environment, people tend to be very engaged with the training and assessment process and are extremely focused.

“Being comfortable in their surroundings and knowing the systems and procedures inside-out means they can concentrate much more closely on the instruction.

“People are also learning alongside colleagues, which helps with communication and the building of strong teams.”

© Supplied by SCOTT BAXTER
AIS Survivex Harbour facility

The new business development manager is a University of Glasgow graduate with a degree in languages and has worked in South America and Japan.

He returned to the Granite City in 2017 and has worked in business development roles with Oceaneering, Tenaris and Trident Marine Systems.

Chris Bews, Head of Sales at AIS Survivex, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Chris to AIS Survivex and to our expanding business development team.

“He has a fantastic track record of building strong client relationships and will be a great ambassador for our onboard training offer.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts