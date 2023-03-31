AIS Survivex pens contract to train Siemens Gamesa UK staff

An error occurred. Please try again.

AIS Survivex has secured a contract with renewables company, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, to deliver training across its UK workforce.

Signed for an undisclosed sum, it is understood that all of the renewables firm’s staff in Scotland will receive training at AIS Survivex’s Aberdeen facility based in Dyce.

The three-year agreement will see AIS Survivex, which is part of the 3t Energy Group, provide a suite of global wind organisation (GWO) courses for Siemens Gamesa’s onshore, offshore and construction divisions in the UK.

Mandatory training for the wind industry includes safety and technical training in areas such as offshore survival, working at height, first aid and basic technical training in mechanical, electrical, and hydraulic disciplines.

This comes after the training company pledged a six-figure-sum into its new Aberdeen wind training facility to service the fast-growing Scottish renewables industry.

Charlie Guthrie, Head of Renewables at AIS Survivex, said: “Winning this contract is fantastic news and is a testament to our exceptional global reputation in wind training, which includes high GWO feedback scores, glowing internal surveys and overwhelmingly positive delegate comments.

“Siemens Gamesa is one of the biggest players in the wind industry and we have worked with them closely in the past. They chose AIS Survivex for this contract because of our breadth of courses and our flexibility and capacity to deliver training when required.

“We are looking forward to strengthening our existing relationships with the Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy team and will ensure we deliver exceptional service throughout the life of the contract.”

In December last year, one of Energy Voice’s reporters joined a group on a weeklong training course during their sea survival training as part of the offshore wind package.

All of the sea survival training was undertaken in one of AIS Survivex’s indoor swimming pools which the instructors insisted was heated but getting into the water was far from stepping into a bath.

AIS Survivex’s senior survival instructor, Mike Mason, explained the purpose of undertaking this week of training: “The end goal for the delegates is to ensure that they are fully competent, fully trained, they understand their role and responsibilities and how to safely work in a wind organisation.”