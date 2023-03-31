AIS Survivex pens contract to train Siemens Gamesa UK staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

AIS Survivex pens contract to train Siemens Gamesa UK staff

By Ryan Duff
31/03/2023, 6:56 am
© Supplied by Kenny Elrick/ DC ThoCharlie Guthrie, Head of Renewables at AIS Survivex.
Charlie Guthrie, Head of Renewables at AIS Survivex.

AIS Survivex has secured a contract with renewables company, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, to deliver training across its UK workforce.

Signed for an undisclosed sum, it is understood that all of the renewables firm’s staff in Scotland will receive training at AIS Survivex’s Aberdeen facility based in Dyce.

The three-year agreement will see AIS Survivex, which is part of the 3t Energy Group, provide a suite of global wind organisation (GWO) courses for Siemens Gamesa’s onshore, offshore and construction divisions in the UK.

Mandatory training for the wind industry includes safety and technical training in areas such as offshore survival, working at height, first aid and basic technical training in mechanical, electrical, and hydraulic disciplines.

This comes after the training company pledged a six-figure-sum into its new Aberdeen wind training facility to service the fast-growing Scottish renewables industry.

Charlie Guthrie, Head of Renewables at AIS Survivex, said: “Winning this contract is fantastic news and is a testament to our exceptional global reputation in wind training, which includes high GWO feedback scores, glowing internal surveys and overwhelmingly positive delegate comments.

Siemens Gamesa is one of the biggest players in the wind industry and we have worked with them closely in the past. They chose AIS Survivex for this contract because of our breadth of courses and our flexibility and capacity to deliver training when required.

“We are looking forward to strengthening our existing relationships with the Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy team and will ensure we deliver exceptional service throughout the life of the contract.”

In December last year, one of Energy Voice’s reporters joined a group on a weeklong training course during their sea survival training as part of the offshore wind package.

All of the sea survival training was undertaken in one of AIS Survivex’s indoor swimming pools which the instructors insisted was heated but getting into the water was far from stepping into a bath.

AIS Survivex’s senior survival instructor, Mike Mason, explained the purpose of undertaking this week of training: “The end goal for the delegates is to ensure that they are fully competent, fully trained, they understand their role and responsibilities and how to safely work in a wind organisation.”

