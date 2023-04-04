New £1 million HQ for Aberdeen firm on its 25th anniversary

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aberdeen-based procurement firm Craig International is marking its 25th anniversary with a £1 million move to a new global headquarters.

The new site, in the Granite City’s Bridge of Don area, is double the size of the company’s previous north-east base of operations.

The six-figure investment goes towards acquiring and refurbishing the 10,000 square feet energy-efficient offices at Craig House on Tern Place.

Craig International has also taken a new warehouse at Potterton, on the outskirts of Aberdeen, which is powered by solar panels.

Joint managing director of Craig International, Steve McHardy, said: “The energy industry has changed significantly over the past 25 years and Craig International has evolved alongside that.

“We now source and supply a wide range of products and services required for both capex and maintenance, repair and operations to around 75% of UKCS assets every year and to hundreds of customers around the world from Houston to Hamburg and from Cape Town to Qatar.”

Since being formed in 1998, the firm has moved from sourcing and supplying consumables for rigs in the North Sea to providing third-party procurement of a range of equipment, products and services to energy companies in 55 countries.

The company has reported a turnover of £150 million and employs 150 people across the globe as it secured a major contract with Ineos FPS, potentially valued at over £20 million, last year.

© Supplied by Craig International

McHardy added: “By offering an end-to-end procurement solution, combined with our innovative e-platforms, we are continually delivering efficiency and quality in a sustainable way.

“We are fully committed to working with the industry as it seeks to reduce its environmental footprint through the procurement of products that reduce use of disposable materials such as plastics, and by increasing the number of products that can be recycled.

“With our North Sea heritage, we are proud of our new global HQ in Aberdeen and pleased that these new offices and our upgraded warehouse support our own journey to net zero.”