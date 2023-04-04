New £1 million HQ for Aberdeen firm on its 25th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

New £1 million HQ for Aberdeen firm on its 25th anniversary

By Ryan Duff
04/04/2023, 12:21 pm
© Supplied by Craig InternationalDouglas Craig, chairman of Craig Group, opens the new office
Aberdeen-based procurement firm Craig International is marking its 25th anniversary with a £1 million move to a new global headquarters.

The new site, in the Granite City’s Bridge of Don area, is double the size of the company’s previous north-east base of operations.

The six-figure investment goes towards acquiring and refurbishing the 10,000 square feet energy-efficient offices at Craig House on Tern Place.

Craig International has also taken a new warehouse at Potterton, on the outskirts of Aberdeen, which is powered by solar panels.

Joint managing director of Craig International, Steve McHardy, said: “The energy industry has changed significantly over the past 25 years and Craig International has evolved alongside that.

“We now source and supply a wide range of products and services required for both capex and maintenance, repair and operations to around 75% of UKCS assets every year and to hundreds of customers around the world from Houston to Hamburg and from Cape Town to Qatar.”

Since being formed in 1998, the firm has moved from sourcing and supplying consumables for rigs in the North Sea to providing third-party procurement of a range of equipment, products and services to energy companies in 55 countries.

The company has reported a turnover of £150 million and employs 150 people across the globe as it secured a major contract with Ineos FPS, potentially valued at over £20 million, last year.

© Supplied by Craig International
Craig House, Craig International’s new global head-quarters

McHardy added: “By offering an end-to-end procurement solution, combined with our innovative e-platforms, we are continually delivering efficiency and quality in a sustainable way.

“We are fully committed to working with the industry as it seeks to reduce its environmental footprint through the procurement of products that reduce use of disposable materials such as plastics, and by increasing the number of products that can be recycled.

“With our North Sea heritage, we are proud of our new global HQ in Aberdeen and pleased that these new offices and our upgraded warehouse support our own journey to net zero.”

