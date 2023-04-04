World’s most important oil benchmark rises on OPEC+ cuts, strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

World’s most important oil benchmark rises on OPEC+ cuts, strikes

By Bloomberg
04/04/2023, 5:01 pm
© Bloombergoil benchmark OPEC+ strikes
A natural gas flare burns near an oil pump jack at the New Harmony Oil Field in Grayville, Illinois, US, on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

The OPEC+ alliance’s surprise production cut and looming strikes by North Sea oil workers have boosted a key measure for oil prices across the globe.

The Dated Brent benchmark jumped to $85.51 a barrel on Monday, up by $6.45 from Friday, according to its publisher S&P Global Commodity Insights, better known by traders as Platts. That’s the the biggest increase so far this year.

Dated Brent is the world’s most important oil benchmark, used to set prices of more than two-thirds of crude oil in the world. Oil-producing states often sell their barrels at small premiums or discounts to “Dated,” as it’s known in the industry. The benchmark serves as an indicator of the physical market for crude and acts as an anchor for Brent futures traded on exchanges.

On Sunday, a group of countries from the OPEC+ alliance announced a surprise oil production cut of more than 1 million barrels a day, sending a shock wave through the global oil market. Meanwhile, about 150 workers providing services to oil and gas companies operating in the UK North Sea plan to strike for 48 hours starting April 5. This will affect production platforms operated by companies such as Shell Plc.

Physical oil prices in the North Sea rose on Monday. Trafigura Group and Mercuria Energy bid at higher prices for various North Sea grades in the pricing window on Platts, though no offers emerged.

Some derivatives of Brent also strengthened. Dated to Frontline Brent swaps — which reflect the premium of real-world North Sea crude supplies over ICE Brent futures — rose to a premium of 41 cents a barrel Monday, compared with a discount of 44 cents a week ago, according to data from broker PVM Oil Associates Ltd.

While the output cut and the strike action add to the prospect of a tighter market, other factors could provide some relief — at least for now. Continuing strikes at French refineries have curbed demand for crude. Millions of barrels of West African crude, normally consumed by European refiners, are still struggling to find home.

Forecasters including the International Energy Agency expect global demand to increase later this year, particularly as China’s consumption rises.

