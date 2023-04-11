World’s biggest oil group invests in UK company

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

World’s biggest oil group invests in UK company

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
11/04/2023, 8:00 am Updated: 11/04/2023, 11:54 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by InductosenseInductosense Saudi Aramco
CTO and Co-founder of Inductosense, Dr. Cheng Huan Zhong with the WAND Remote Data Collector

A UK firm – that specialises in monitoring pipelines and vessels – has secured backing from the world’s largest oil company.

A recent funding round led by Saudi Aramco, through its Aramco Ventures arm, took Inductosense’s total amount raise to more than $10 million.

Headquartered in Bristol, the technology developer has two employees based in Aberdeen, and works with a number of major oil and gas companies.

Last year Inductosense bagged funding from the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) to develop and trial its wall thickness monitoring sensor, known as WAND.

The technology uses wireless, battery-free ultrasonic sensors that are permanently attached to metal structures to monitor thickness.

It allows customers to trend data, make informed decisions and improve safety, as well as reduce costs on the road to digitisation and net zero.

As well as the oil and gas industry, the WAND technology has been deployed in the chemical, nuclear and mining industries, and has been approved by multiple major operators.

Aramco trialled the system across 6 plants and subsequently approved the technology in 2022.

Inductosense chief executive, Matt Butcher, said: “Inductosense has seen rapid growth with our customers transitioning from trials to deployments of sensors in volumes.

“It is great to have Aramco Ventures on board and this investment will be used to further support the roll-out of our technology with clients, including Aramco. We will also use the funds to take advantage of a range of opportunities to integrate our technology into products during their manufacture as well as progressing towards a recurring revenue based model.”

Aramco Ventures is a significant investor in technology companies that are developing solutions to address some of the energy industry’s most pressing challenges.

The group’s Mike Hill said: “We are excited to be investing in Inductosense’s game changing corrosion monitoring technology.

“We believe that its technology has the potential to make a real difference to Aramco and to the way that assets are managed in a wide range of industries.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts