Oil & Gas

Peterhead’s Score Group appoints new chief executive

By Ryan Duff
11/04/2023, 3:26 pm
© Supplied by Score GroupNew Score Group CEO Nick Dunn.
The Aberdeenshire-based Score Group has named Nick Dunn as its new chief executive, effective from the 5th of April.

Mr Dunn was previously director of corporate development for the north-east headquartered engineering firm.

This role will see him lead the Peterhead-based firm, along with the board of directors and SCF Partners.

The firm is a specialist in valves, fuel systems and accessories and component manufacture, supplying engineering solutions for the Defence, Nuclear, Aerospace, Utilities and Energy industries.

The new boss has 22 years of experience in the industry, having held senior roles around the world with large organisations specialising in oil and gas production equipment and business operations.

Colin Welsh, chairman of Score Group, praised the announcement.

“I very much welcome the appointment of Nick Dunn as Chief Executive Officer of Score,” Mr Welsh said.

“Nick joined Score last year as Director of Corporate Development and since then he has spent most of his time improving Score’s energy business.

“He has pressure control and manufacturing in his veins having spent his career so far at Vetco Gray, ABB, GE, Baker Hughes and Flowserve, to name a few.

“If we’re going to continue to succeed, we need to focus on improving and we need to continue to grow, Nick can help us do that.”

Commenting on his new position, the new Score chief executive added: “I believe Score has a great business model and is well-positioned to grow through the Energy Transition – with a talented workforce, recognised for their technical capabilities and an enviable reputation for quality.

“I’m truly excited to take on this role and help shape the next chapter of Score.”

