TotalEnergies weighs bid for $5bn oil explorer Neptune

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

TotalEnergies weighs bid for $5bn oil explorer Neptune

By Bloomberg
13/04/2023, 2:54 pm
© BloombergTotalEnergies bid Neptune
Fire burns from a flare stack at the PCK Schwedt oil refinery, formerly owned by Rosneft PJSC and now controlled by the German government, beyond a TotalEnergies SE gas station in Schwedt, Germany, on Monday, March 20, 2023. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

TotalEnergies (PARIS: TTE) is considering a bid for private equity-backed oil and gas explorer Neptune Energy Group, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The French company is among suitors that have held early-stage talks with Neptune about a possible takeover, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Neptune, which is backed by Carlyle Group Inc. and CVC Capital Partners, could be valued at more than $5 billion in a sale, Bloomberg News reported previously. The company had earlier attracted interest from Italian energy group Eni, but this cooled over price expectations.

Shares in TotalEnergies were trading down 0.09% at 2:58 p.m. in Paris, reversing earlier gains and giving the company a market value of €145 billion ($160 billion).

An acquisition would give TotalEnergies oil and gas production assets across Europe, North Africa and Asia Pacific. Deliberations are ongoing and there’s no certainty will decide to proceed with an offer, the people said.

Representatives for Carlyle, CVC, Neptune and TotalEnergies declined to comment.

Neptune was formed in 2015 by former Centrica boss Sam Laidlaw. Its owners have been working with advisers including Rothschild & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to explore options for the business.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts