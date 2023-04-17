Equinor begins production at the Bauge field

An error occurred. Please try again.

Equinor has announced that production has commenced at the Bauge subsea field in the Norwegian Sea.

The field, which is tied back to the recently upgraded Njord platform, has an estimated reserve of 50 million barrels of oil equivalent, most of which is oil.

Bauge consists of two oil producers in a subsea template, in addition to pipelines and an umbilical connecting the wells to the Njord A platform.

The Norwegian energy company says that the wells were delivered faster than planned by Transocean and SLB, formerly Schlumberger.

This project has run in tandem with the upgrades to the Njord A platform and the Njord Bravo FSO.

Equinor’s senior vice president for exploration and production, north, Grete B. Haaland, said: “The Njord upgrading enables us to tie in new, valuable discoveries such as Bauge.

“By utilising existing infrastructure, we can realise profitable development of small-size discoveries in line with the company’s strategy. We are planning further exploration activity in the area.”

Bauge is a joint venture between the operator Equinor, Wintershall Dea, Vår Energi and Neptune Energy.

Neptune Energy’s Managing Director for Norway and the UK, Odin Estensen, said: “We congratulate Equinor for their safe and successful start-up of the Bauge field.

“Tied back to existing infrastructure, Bauge is an example of how a small discovery can become a profitable development.”

Estensen added: “This makes Njord our second largest producing hub in Norway and is aligned with our strategy to foster production with low unit cost and low CO2 intensity.”