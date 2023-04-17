Equinor begins production at the Bauge field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Equinor begins production at the Bauge field

By Ryan Duff
17/04/2023, 8:00 am
The Njord A platform in the Norwegian Sea.
Equinor has announced that production has commenced at the Bauge subsea field in the Norwegian Sea.

The field, which is tied back to the recently upgraded Njord platform, has an estimated reserve of 50 million barrels of oil equivalent, most of which is oil.

Bauge consists of two oil producers in a subsea template, in addition to pipelines and an umbilical connecting the wells to the Njord A platform.

The Norwegian energy company says that the wells were delivered faster than planned by Transocean and SLB, formerly Schlumberger.

This project has run in tandem with the upgrades to the Njord A platform and the Njord Bravo FSO.

Equinor’s senior vice president for exploration and production, north, Grete B. Haaland, said: “The Njord upgrading enables us to tie in new, valuable discoveries such as Bauge.

“By utilising existing infrastructure, we can realise profitable development of small-size discoveries in line with the company’s strategy. We are planning further exploration activity in the area.”

Bauge is a joint venture between the operator Equinor, Wintershall Dea, Vår Energi and Neptune Energy.

Neptune Energy’s Managing Director for Norway and the UK, Odin Estensen, said: “We congratulate Equinor for their safe and successful start-up of the Bauge field.

“Tied back to existing infrastructure, Bauge is an example of how a small discovery can become a profitable development.”

Estensen added: “This makes Njord our second largest producing hub in Norway and is aligned with our strategy to foster production with low unit cost and low CO2 intensity.”

