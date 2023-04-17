Islandmagee equipment ‘technically feasible’ for hydrogen storage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Islandmagee equipment ‘technically feasible’ for hydrogen storage

By Ryan Duff
17/04/2023, 8:06 am
gas storage project
The Islandmagee gas storage project

Harland & Wolff (LON: HARL) has announced the findings of a large-scale hydrogen concept study by Atkins regarding its Islandmagee Gas Storage Facility.

The study found that integrating hydrogen onto the Islandmagee Gas Storage Facility is “technically feasible based on existing technologies”, however, an additional capital expenditure of £168 million would be needed.

This cost covers the integration of hydrogen at the facility through compression, dehydration, and cooling.

The investment will carry “no incremental costs” for drilling, leaching and creation of a salt cavern.

The firm states that “there is minimal difference from a cavern perspective as to what gas medium is stored.”

The report found that existing systems at the site can work with hydrogen, however, wherever possible developing hydrogen facilities would be “economically and operationally prudent”.

The systems that will be shared between existing work and hydrogen integration include controls and operations of the facility from a common system and location, electrical systems, utilities such as nitrogen, instrument air, drainage and chemicals and Cavern creation equipment.

Late last year it was reported that Harland & Wolff had cancelled diversification plans that would see it become a renewables developer, and would instead focus on its core markets of fabrication and maritime work.

Asked what impact this would have on the company’s operations, a spokesperson said it would retain its developer status for existing projects – such as the long-running Islandmagee gas storage project – but would cease to back further energy projects and instead “keep developing Harland & Wolff as a fabricator for energy project developers.”

“We do not envisage ourselves to be energy project developers, rather, a business that enables project developers to fabricate a number of different structures and component parts in order for them to install and monetise their respective projects,” they added.

