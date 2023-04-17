Oil Steady After Four Weekly Gains as IEA Warns of Price Rises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Oil Steady After Four Weekly Gains as IEA Warns of Price Rises

By Reporter
17/04/2023, 8:12 am
Oil prices
Oil was steady after advancing for a fourth week on signs of a tightening market, with the International Energy Agency warning of higher prices ahead.

West Texas Intermediate futures traded above $82 a barrel after posting the longest run of weekly gains since June.

A surprise production cut by OPEC+ will tighten the market more than previously expected and lead to further price increases, inflicting more pain on consumers, the IEA said on Friday.

Oil has rebounded after a banking crisis that rippled across markets drove futures to a 15-month low in mid-March.

Shrinking crude stockpiles at the key US storage hub at Cushing and interruptions to supplies from Iraqi Kurdistan have added to the tightening in global markets.

“OPEC+ cuts have clearly boosted prices,” Warren Patterson, the Singapore-based head of commodities strategy at ING Groep NV, said in a note. “However, weaker refinery margins are a concern, signaling weaker demand, particularly for middle distillates.”

Some Asian refiners are considering cuts to crude processing as profit margins shrink, while there’s signs of weakness in the diesel market which may exacerbate slowdown concerns. That could put a cap on further oil-price gains.

