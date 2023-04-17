Exxon faces investor demand for more disclosure of climate risks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Exxon faces investor demand for more disclosure of climate risks

By Bloomberg
17/04/2023, 1:05 pm Updated: 17/04/2023, 4:03 pm
ExxonMobil

Exxon Mobil needs to do better at documenting the valuation risk its assets face as the economy moves toward lower-emitting energy sources, according to shareholders including Legal & General Investment Management.

LGIM, together with Christian Brothers Investment Services, said on Monday it’s filed a shareholder resolution that would require the US oil major’s board to disclose the “quantitative impact” of the International Energy Agency’s net zero emissions scenario on its so-called asset retirement obligations.

The company needs to address “concerns around costs associated with the decommissioning” of its assets in the event of a rapid energy transition, the investors said.

The adjustment required to achieve a net zero economy will mark the greatest economic overhaul of modern times, creating countless risks and opportunities for investors. But the potential for productive assets in a fossil fuel-based economy to become stranded has yet to be fully grasped by the market.

“We are seeking greater clarity into the costs associated with the retirement of Exxon’s assets, in the event of an accelerated energy transition,” Michael Marks, LGIM’s head of investment stewardship and responsible investment integration, said in a statement. “We believe such level of disclosure is imperative for investors to better evaluate long-term risks and economic viability of the business in a carbon constrained future.”

A spokesperson for Exxon said the company respects “that our shareholders may have viewpoints and perspectives that differ from management and the Board, and we always consider their feedback,” in an emailed comment.

Retiring assets is “particularly significant” for the oil and gas sector, yet Exxon currently doesn’t provide such disclosure on its downstream assets because its says these obligations can’t be reasonably estimated, said LGIM and CBIS.

“The company’s disclosures still give investors little insight into how retirement costs might accelerate, and how large they might be,” said John W. Geissinger, chief investment officer at Christian Brothers Investment Services. “Exxon may assume an asset can operate indefinitely, but this may not prove out. Investors are simply asking: what is the total cost of meeting these liabilities?”

LGIM said last month the energy transition “is one of the most important and underrated drivers of future asset prices.”  The speed and nature of the move away from fossil fuels pose significant potential volatility for portfolios, LGIM’s head of climate solutions, Nick Stansbury, said at the time.

The UK fund manager, which oversees $1.5 trillion of assets, said last week it will support shareholder resolutions asking America’s biggest banks to phase out financial support for fossil fuels.

It plans to back proposals that would require Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs Group, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo to adopt a “time-bound policy to phase out lending and underwriting for fossil fuel exploration and development.”

