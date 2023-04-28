GlobalData lists top ten oil and gas M&A advisors for Q1 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

GlobalData lists top ten oil and gas M&A advisors for Q1 2023

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
28/04/2023, 7:00 am
© Ali Mohammadi/BloombergGlobalData lists top ten oil and gas M&A advisors for Q1 2023

A listicle has been published of the top 10 mergers and acquisitions (M&A) financial advisers in the oil and gas sector for Q1 2023.

Analytics firm GlobalData has published its latest league, with Evercore and RBC Capital Markets topping the table for value and volume, respectively.

In the first three months of the year, New York-headquartererd Evercore advised on $7.2 billion worth of deals.

Meanwhile, RBC Capital Markets of Toronto, led in terms of volume by advising on a total of seven deals.

Aurojyoti Bose, lead analyst at GlobalData, said: “RBC Capital Markets occupied the top position by volume as well as value in Q1 2022. However, although it managed to retain its leadership position by volume in Q1 2023 but lost the top position by value to Evercore. RBC Capital Markets witnessed decline in both deals volume and value but the impact was more prominent in terms of value.

“Meanwhile, Evercore registered a 25.8% growth in deal value in Q1 2023 compared to Q1 2022. Resultantly, it went ahead from occupying the seventh position by value in Q1 2022 to top the table by this metric in Q1 2023.”

RBC Capital Markets occupied the second position in terms of value, by advising on $6.8 billion worth of deals, followed by Citi with $4.3 billion, Barclays with $3.9 billion and Bank of Nova Scotia with $3.7 billion.

Meanwhile, Barclays occupied the second position in terms of volume with five deals, followed by Jefferies with five deals, Evercore with four deals and JP Morgan with four deals.

