GlobalData lists top ten oil and gas M&A advisors for Q1 2023

A listicle has been published of the top 10 mergers and acquisitions (M&A) financial advisers in the oil and gas sector for Q1 2023.

Analytics firm GlobalData has published its latest league, with Evercore and RBC Capital Markets topping the table for value and volume, respectively.

In the first three months of the year, New York-headquartererd Evercore advised on $7.2 billion worth of deals.

Meanwhile, RBC Capital Markets of Toronto, led in terms of volume by advising on a total of seven deals.

Aurojyoti Bose, lead analyst at GlobalData, said: “RBC Capital Markets occupied the top position by volume as well as value in Q1 2022. However, although it managed to retain its leadership position by volume in Q1 2023 but lost the top position by value to Evercore. RBC Capital Markets witnessed decline in both deals volume and value but the impact was more prominent in terms of value.

“Meanwhile, Evercore registered a 25.8% growth in deal value in Q1 2023 compared to Q1 2022. Resultantly, it went ahead from occupying the seventh position by value in Q1 2022 to top the table by this metric in Q1 2023.”

RBC Capital Markets occupied the second position in terms of value, by advising on $6.8 billion worth of deals, followed by Citi with $4.3 billion, Barclays with $3.9 billion and Bank of Nova Scotia with $3.7 billion.

Meanwhile, Barclays occupied the second position in terms of volume with five deals, followed by Jefferies with five deals, Evercore with four deals and JP Morgan with four deals.