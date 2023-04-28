ESS bag sales raise thousands for oil chaplaincy

ESS has raised thousands of pounds for the UK Oil and Gas Chaplaincy’s hardship fund thanks to sales of a reusable bag introduced to support the charity.

Facilities group ESS – part of the larger Compass Group – recently presented the UK Oil & Gas Chaplaincy with £4,000 generated from the bag, which was designed and produced specially by ESS and sold to customers in its outlets on- and offshore.

Founded in the late 1980s by Reverend Andrew Wylie, the UK Oil and Gas Chaplaincy is an ecumenical organisation that provides care and support for the sector’s workforce and their families, regardless of faith.

Now led by Chaplain Gordon Craig, the Chaplaincy offers pastoral care and financial support through the work if its trust arm and hardship fund to those who work or have worked in the industry and their dependents.

The organisation also maintains a Book of Remembrance to commemorate those who have died offshore in UK waters and holds a yearly service of remembrance in Aberdeen.

Most recently Rev Craig led a service in Aberdeen’s Johnston Gardens to remember those who lost their lives on 1 April 2009 on Flight 85N.

ESS’s Energy team has a longstanding relationship with the Chaplaincy and last year named the organisation as a strategic charity partner.

Commenting on the donation, Rev Craig said: “On behalf of the trustees of the UK Oil & Gas Chaplaincy Trust, thanks to ESS for the generous donation to our Hardship Fund.

“You can be assured these funds will be put to good use in supporting those from our industry who have fallen on hard times through no fault of their own.”

Ronnie Kelman, Managing Director – ESS Energy, Government & Infrastructure, added: “We were delighted to be able to support the UK Oil & Gas Chaplaincy with the proceeds from this project.

“The reusable bags sold well across our units, and I believe this is testament to the high esteem with which people regard the Chaplaincy and the important work it does to help those within the industry. We look forward to further collaborations in the future.”