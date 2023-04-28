ESS bag sales raise thousands for oil chaplaincy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

ESS bag sales raise thousands for oil chaplaincy

By Andrew Dykes
28/04/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by ESS(L-R) Reverend Gordon Craig; ESS Energy, Government & Infrastructure operations manager Jenni Lawson; Ronnie Kelma, managing director, ESS Energy, Government & Infrastructure.
ESS has raised thousands of pounds for the UK Oil and Gas Chaplaincy’s hardship fund thanks to sales of a reusable bag introduced to support the charity.

Facilities group ESS – part of the larger Compass Group – recently presented the UK Oil & Gas Chaplaincy with £4,000 generated from the bag, which was designed and produced specially by ESS and sold to customers in its outlets on- and offshore.

Founded in the late 1980s by Reverend Andrew Wylie, the UK Oil and Gas Chaplaincy is an ecumenical organisation that provides care and support for the sector’s workforce and their families, regardless of faith.

Now led by Chaplain Gordon Craig, the Chaplaincy offers pastoral care and financial support through the work if its trust arm and hardship fund to those who work or have worked in the industry and their dependents.

The organisation also maintains a Book of Remembrance to commemorate those who have died offshore in UK waters and holds a yearly service of remembrance in Aberdeen.

Most recently Rev Craig led a service in Aberdeen’s Johnston Gardens to remember those who lost their lives on 1 April 2009 on Flight 85N.

ESS’s Energy team has a longstanding relationship with the Chaplaincy and last year named the organisation as a strategic charity partner.

Commenting on the donation, Rev Craig said: “On behalf of the trustees of the UK Oil & Gas Chaplaincy Trust, thanks to ESS for the generous donation to our Hardship Fund.

“You can be assured these funds will be put to good use in supporting those from our industry who have fallen on hard times through no fault of their own.”

Ronnie Kelman, Managing Director – ESS Energy, Government & Infrastructure, added: “We were delighted to be able to support the UK Oil & Gas Chaplaincy with the proceeds from this project.

“The reusable bags sold well across our units, and I believe this is testament to the high esteem with which people regard the Chaplaincy and the important work it does to help those within the industry. We look forward to further collaborations in the future.”

