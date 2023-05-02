BP profits hit $5bn in first quarter with more cash for share buybacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

BP profits hit $5bn in first quarter with more cash for share buybacks

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
02/05/2023, 7:47 am Updated: 02/05/2023, 9:25 am
BP previously said the UK equates to 15% of its global profits. Pictured: North Sea HQ in Aberdeen.

BP (LON: BP) has reported first quarter 2023 profits of $5bn, as more cash is pushed towards shareholder returns.

The energy giant has announced a further $1.75bn in share buybacks today, drawing more fire from critics amid the cost-of-living crisis.

BP beat expectations on revenue, totalling $56.9bn for the quarter – up by more than $3bn on the same period in 2022.

Total production was 969 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, up slightly on 966 million per day in Q1 2022.

Q2 production is expected to be lower due to the effects of seasonal maintenance.

For the year, production is “expected to be flat” compared to 2022.

Taxation, debt, divestment

On a pre-tax basis, the firm’s earnings totalled $11.8bn for the quarter.

CFO Murray Auchinloss has previously said that the UK accounts for around 15% of global profits.

In the UK, BP estimates it incurred taxes of around $650m for its North Sea business this quarter, amid the current windfall tax policy.

The oil firm recently told a Westminster committee that it expects to have paid $2.5bn for its North Sea business for the 2022 financial year  – which will include tax measures beyond just the windfall tax/ energy profits levy (EPL).

In the past year, BP said it expects to have paid $1bn in EPL (from May 2022 to present).

Net debt dropped from $27.4bn in Q1 2022 to $21.2bn as of Q1 2023.

Having realised divestments of $16.7bn since Q2 2020, it expects another $2-3bn this year, and to reach a $25bn total by 2025 (from H2 2020).

Buybacks

BP profits
BP chief executive Bernard Looney

Announcing the $1.75bn buybacks today, BP said it expects to be able to deliver around $4bn of buybacks per year, assuming a $60 per barrel price of brent crude oil.

Looking forward BP “expects oil prices to remain elevated” due to a recent decision by OPEC+ to restrict production, combined with strengthened Chinese demand.

For the year, BP pointed to “resilient hydrocarbons” events including the delivery of its Mad Dog Phase 2 development in the Gulf of Mexico.

It also notes low carbon energy developments, including acquisition of a 40% stake in the Viking Energy CCS project in the UK.

CEO Bernard Looney said: “This has been a quarter of strong performance and strategic delivery as we continue to focus on safe and reliable operations.

“Momentum continues to build across our integrated energy company strategy, with the start-up of Mad Dog Phase 2, our agreement to acquire TravelCenters of America and progress towards hydrogen and CCS projects in the UK.

“And importantly we continue to deliver for shareholders, through disciplined investment, lowering net debt and growing distributions.”

Cost of living

The London-listed firm continues to draw ire from activists over the cost-of-living crisis, given its huge profits.

Global Witness senior campaigner Jonathan Noronha-Gant said: “As the cost of living crisis continues to bite, BP is still raking in immense profits.

“The energy crisis has shone a spotlight on the huge gulf between the winners and losers of our fossil fuel-based economy, with oil giants like BP laughing all the way to the bank, while the elderly are freezing to death in their homes, and our kids are going to school hungry.”

