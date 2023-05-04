Noble backlog nears $5bn as drilling market continues to tighten

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Noble backlog nears $5bn as drilling market continues to tighten

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
04/05/2023, 12:41 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by NobleNoble backlog drilling market
Picture shows; Noble's Gerry de Souza drilling rig. Unknown. Supplied by Noble Date; 16/09/2021

Noble Corporation (NYSE: NE) is reaping the benefits of a “steady tightening” drilling market as the US group’s order backlog nears $5 billion.

In the first three months of the year, the offshore rig contractor secured agreements worth a total of $1.1bn, including a deal with ExxonMobil in Guyana, taking its total pipeline of work to $4.6bn.

For Noble, it marks a “strong start” to the company’s first full year since formally acquiring rival drilling company Maersk Drilling in October.

Issuing its first quarter results on Thursday, New York-listed Noble posted pre-tax takings of $92 million, reversing Q1 2022’s losses of around $42m.

Total revenue for the period was $610m, around three times the figure of the corresponding period last year.

maersk drilling noble © Supplied by Noble Corporation
Maersk and Noble completed their merger last year.

Throughout the first quarter Noble’s marketed fleet of sixteen floating rids was 91% contracted, identical to Q4 2022.

Industry-wide, tier 1 drillships remain around the 95% utilisation mark, with day rates for vessels “steadily increasing”.

Utilisation of Noble’s thirteen marketed jack-ups was 67% in the first quarter, a drop on the 85% achieved in the fourth quarter of last year.

That decrease was “driven primarily” by the Noble Regina Allen, Noble Tom Prosser and Noble Invincible, all of which were off contract for the majority of Q1.

Robert Eifler, president and chief executive of Noble, said: “Our first quarter results reflect a strong start to the year from an operational, financial, and commercial perspective.

noble maersk drilling © Supplied by Noble
Noble CEO, Robert Eifler.

“The steady tightening of offshore drilling fundamentals is affording attractive opportunities to place our fleet into improving contracts.

“We are particularly excited to be awarded a significant additional backlog commitment from ExxonMobil Guyana under the CEA, and also to participate in the reemergence of Colombia as an active exploration basin with two of our deepwater rigs.

“Integration of our business combination continues to progress smoothly thanks to the outstanding and tireless efforts of our fantastic offshore crews and global shore-based team.

“With our refinancing successfully completed, Noble has a streamlined and efficient capital structure that will further enhance our ability to focus on our priorities, including returning capital to shareholders.”

Looking ahead to the rest of 2023, Noble previously communicated guidance remains unchanged, with total revenue forecast to be in the region of $2.35bn to $2.55bn.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $725m to $825m, with capital expenditures of between $325 and $365 million.

Mr Eifler added: “Deepwater fundamentals continue to tighten, with marketed utilization for all UDW units now approaching the mid 90%s while incremental rig reactivations are governed by significant lead-time and capital requirements. Accordingly, the trend of steadily rising dayrates and expanding contract duration for UDW units is expected to continue.

“We believe Noble’s floater fleet remains well positioned to benefit from positive re-contracting opportunities over the near term, with longer contract durations representing a crucial driver for maximizing utilization. With improving harsh jackup demand expected in 2024 and beyond, we remain very constructive on the outlook for our business.”

Tags

