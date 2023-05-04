Equinor books Odfjell Drilling rigs for additional work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Norway

Equinor books Odfjell Drilling rigs for additional work

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
04/05/2023, 3:05 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
Equinor books Odfjell Drilling rigs, including the Deepsea Aberdeen, for additional work
The Deepsea Aberdeen drilling rig.

Norwegian energy giant Equinor (OSLO: EQNR) has tied down two Odfjell Drilling rigs for further well campaigns.

Extension options have been triggered for the Deepsea Aberdeen and Deepsea Stavanger, meaning the units will be on lease to the Oslo-listed company until 2025 and 2024 respectively.

It comes as drilling work offshore Norway hots up, with the country recently pledging to leave no stone unturned in the hunt for oil and gas.

Deepsea Aberdeen

A deal between Equinor and Odfjell for the Deepsea Aberdeen was struck in 2020 for the unit to operate in the 200-million-barrel Breidablikk field.

An additional work scope for the rig, as detailed in the initial contract, has now been added.

Odfjell drilling
Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Aberdeen rig in Lerwick Harbour.

The Deepsea Aberdeen will spud 15 wells on the Svalin field, starting in the fourth quarter of this year with an estimated duration of 174 days.

It means the rigs backlog now runs to Q2 2025, while Equinor has the chance to add more wells to the campaign, with a further option agreement open.

The additional work comes at a cost of $67 million, excluding integrated services, performance and fuel performance incentives.

Deepsea Stavanger

Equinor has also exercised further wells for the Deepsea Stavanger, again as part of a “continued optionality mechanism” included in the contract, signed in May 2021.

Kveikje well equinor
Deepsea Stavanger

The rig will now be on lease to Equinor until the start of next year, with the potential for the operator to extend that future.

A “notable performance incentive rate” has also been included for wells that are delivered “safely and ahead of target”.

