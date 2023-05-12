Spirit Energy bares ‘exceptional loss’ on sale of Norwegian assets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Spirit Energy bares ‘exceptional loss’ on sale of Norwegian assets

By Hamish Penman
12/05/2023, 11:51 am Updated: 12/05/2023, 12:40 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by ?yvind Hagen / EquinSpirit Energy sale Norwegian
Spirit Energy sold its interests in the Stratfjord field to Equinor in 2022. Pic: Statfjord A

North Sea operator Spirit Energy has bared an “exceptional loss” relating to the sale of its Norwegian business in 2022.

At the end of May last year, the company completed the offload of its full portfolio of oil and gas assets offshore Norway to Sval Energi, and its interests in the Statfjord field to Equinor.

The sale closed for a headline consideration of around £800 million, for a loss of £183m for the period, Spirit reported in its company accounts.

Centrica, owner of 69% of Spirit, said at the time that the transaction was enacted in order to focus on UK gas production and energy transition projects.

It also said in 2021 that the UK arm of Spirit would continue operating in “run-off” mode, with no further investment in oil and gas production and a consultation on redundancies in Aberdeen launched last year.

The operator had around 350 employees in Aberdeen and around 800 in the UK in 2020, though it’s expected that number may have reduced since the sale of the Norwegian arm.

Posting it’s 2022 results on Companies House, Spirit reported profits before tax of £624m, reversing losses of £574 in 2021, the result of “higher commodity prices”.

Group revenue increased by £942m to over £2 billion, up from £1.3bn in the previous period.

Spirit’s key asset is a 61.2% non-operated stake in Cygnus, one of the largest gas fields in the UK, which is operated by Neptune Energy.

Elsewhere it operates the Morecambe Bay Hub in the Irish Sea and has operated holdings in a number of subsea tie-back fields and a normally unmanned installation in the North Sea.

The firm recently started decommissioning the Chestnut field, which was in operation since 2008.

Chestnut’s FPSO, the Hummingbird Spirit, was towed to the Cromarty Firth and renamed “Excalibur” ahead of heading back to the North Sea, this time to serve the Ping Petroleum Avalon field.

