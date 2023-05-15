Wellhead Electrical Supplies and Orga team up in ‘industry first’

Aberdeen-based Wellhead Electrical Supplies (WES) has announced a new collaboration aimed at driving growth in the offshore industry.

In what is being billed as an “industry first” and a “step change”, the company has teamed up with Netherlands-headquartered Orga.

The renewed partnership has allowed WES to upgrade its range of Tideland Signal marine lanterns and supportive spares.

WES has been working alongside Orga for over 25 years, with this new agreement securing a “host of benefits” for existing clients and prospective new markets.

Tideland Signal, part of the Orga Group, manufactures a wide range of aids to navigation, including marine lanterns which are extensively used in the North Sea.

The new pact will allow existing navigation aids to be maintained and fully functional.

Dan Eager, of WES, said: “We are delighted to be strengthening our partnership with an established and reputable company such as Orga.

“Our combined knowledge will benefit not only our business, but also the wider offshore industry with a large inventory of specialist and innovative equipment readily available in Aberdeen, resulting in improved performance and greater cost efficiency for our clients.

“We have been working with Orga since we took their products to the UK market in 1998 so our knowledge of this range is unparalleled, and we also have the experience of introducing a new product rage and facilitating it effectively.”

With approximately 200 employees, Orga has offices across Europe, South America, the Middle East and Asia.

Jeroen van Wolferen, the firm’s regional sales manager, Orga, added, “To continue a productive working relationship with WES to deliver innovative equipment to the offshore industry is critically important as we uphold our commitment to protect our people, assets, and the environment.

“We know how important it is to find the right trusted partner to deliver our solutions to customers all over the world and we look forward to continuing our successful partnership with Wellhead Electrical Supplies.”