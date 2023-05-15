Wellhead Electrical Supplies and Orga team up in ‘industry first’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Wellhead Electrical Supplies and Orga team up in ‘industry first’

By Hamish Penman
15/05/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
Aberdeen-based Wellhead Electrical Supplies (WES) has announced a new collaboration aimed at driving growth in the offshore industry.

In what is being billed as an “industry first” and a “step change”, the company has teamed up with Netherlands-headquartered Orga.

The renewed partnership has allowed WES to upgrade its range of Tideland Signal marine lanterns and supportive spares.

WES has been working alongside Orga for over 25 years, with this new agreement securing a “host of benefits” for existing clients and prospective new markets.

Tideland Signal, part of the Orga Group, manufactures a wide range of aids to navigation, including marine lanterns which are extensively used in the North Sea.

The new pact will allow existing navigation aids to be maintained and fully functional.

Dan Eager, of WES, said: “We are delighted to be strengthening our partnership with an established and reputable company such as Orga.

“Our combined knowledge will benefit not only our business, but also the wider offshore industry with a large inventory of specialist and innovative equipment readily available in Aberdeen, resulting in improved performance and greater cost efficiency for our clients.

“We have been working with Orga since we took their products to the UK market in 1998 so our knowledge of this range is unparalleled, and we also have the experience of introducing a new product rage and facilitating it effectively.”

With approximately 200 employees, Orga has offices across Europe, South America, the Middle East and Asia.

Jeroen van Wolferen, the firm’s regional sales manager, Orga, added, “To continue a productive working relationship with WES to deliver innovative equipment to the offshore industry is critically important as we uphold our commitment to protect our people, assets, and the environment.

“We know how important it is to find the right trusted partner to deliver our solutions to customers all over the world and we look forward to continuing our successful partnership with Wellhead Electrical Supplies.”

