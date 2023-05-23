Near-full utilisation pushes Seadrill to healthy Q1 profit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Near-full utilisation pushes Seadrill to healthy Q1 profit

By Andrew Dykes
23/05/2023, 7:10 am
© Supplied by Seadrillseadrill aquadrill
Seadrill's West Gemini

Seadrill bosses have reported a “confident posture” in the company’s first quarter results, as it now looks to make use of an expanded Aquadrill fleet.

Pre-tax profits at the Oslo and New York-listed deepwater drilling group hit $44 million over the first three months of the year, based on operating revenues of $266m.

The period saw the addition of approximately $39m of order backlog during the quarter, bringing total backlog to approximately $2.2bn as of 31 March.

Total Adjusted EBITDA was $85m – major increase compared to last quarter – largely on the back of higher operating days overall across the fleet, which reached a technical utilization of 96%. In particular Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) pointed to its four drillships operating offshore Brazil, and the West Neptune drillship working at a higher dayrate with LLOG Exploration.

The latter vessel also secured a three-month extension with LLOG in the US Gulf of Mexico during the quarter, in direct continuation of its current contract.

Recent months also saw the group complete its sale of Paratus Energy Services in February, for a total consideration of $44m.

And in April it completed an all-stock acquisition of Aquadrill, which added $470m to its backlog (though these are not reflected in the Q1 results).

Conversely, Seadrill’s market guidance for its 2023 financial year contained in this Q1 2023 earnings release does includes the consolidation.

Overall, the enlarged company owns 12 floaters, three harsh environment rigs, four benign jack-ups, and three tender-assisted rigs, as well as a further seven vessels that will be managed under strategic partnerships.

Seadrill said the deal will enable it to be “uniquely positioned to rapidly integrate and realise identified and achievable synergies of at least $70 million annually on a run-rate basis”.

In connection with the deal, Harry Quarls and Jonathan Swinney were also appointed to serve on Seadrill’s board as of April.

President and CEO Simon Johnson commented: “Seadrill has started 2023 strongly, with a near-fully utilized fleet and the closing of our Aquadrill acquisition in April. We are pleased with our operational and financial performance as we move through the year, with our technical utilization at 96% and our operating revenues and adjusted EBITDA substantially increasing quarter-on-quarter.

“We benefited from our four drillships offshore Brazil operating for the full quarter and the West Neptune drillship working at a higher dayrate in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Furthermore, during the quarter we were delighted to announce that LLOG had extended its contract for the West Neptune, furthering Seadrill and LLOG’s long-term association.

“We have a confident posture and remain constructive about this developing upcycle. Seadrill has an enhanced fleet following our acquisition of Aquadrill, which cemented our position as a key player in the offshore drilling sector, and we are highly focused on maximizing the value that it can generate for our shareholders.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts