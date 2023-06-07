Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Oil & Gas

UK’s Neptune Energy is in acquisition talks with ENI

By Ryan Duff
07/06/2023, 7:29 am Updated: 07/06/2023, 9:19 am
© Supplied by Neptune EnergyPost Thumbnail

Neptune Energy is involved in acquisition talks with Italian energy firm ENI, in which the latter has improved on a previous offer of below $6 billion.

The two businesses began a new stage of exclusive discussions recently after months of slow-moving negotiations, sources told Reuters.

The Italian energy firm has agreed to up its initial offer and is now willing to spend between$5 billion to $6bn, reports say.

Talks have been going ahead with progress being made, however, a takeover is not set in stone.

Neptune is owned by China Investment Corporation (CIC), the Carlyle Group (CG.O) and CVC Capital Partners.

In recent weeks Neptune Energy announced first gas production from its Adorf Z17 onshore gas well in Germany.

Located in Georgsdorf, north-western Germany, the Z17 well taps the Carboniferous formation and is expected to output around 1,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).

The new stream takes total production from the Adorf licence to around 6,300 boepd.

A dedicated processing plant at the site for gas treatment was also completed earlier this year.

Eni posted a first-quarter profit that beat estimates on strong gas trading, but trimmed its full-year earnings guidance due to lower prices for the fuel.

The Italian oil and gas firm said it expects 2023 adjusted operating profit to be €12 billion ($13.2 billion).

This is down from the previous guidance of €13 billion. Cash flow from operations was trimmed by roughly the same amount to €16 billion.

Chief Executive Officer Claudio Descalzi said about his firm’s first quarter: “Eni has delivered an excellent set of operating and financial results despite a weakening scenario.

“We remain financially disciplined as a necessity to meet the challenges of the energy market and deliver value for our shareholders.”

