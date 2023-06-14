Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Oil & Gas

Death at North Rankin marks ‘concerning trend’ Australian regulator says

By Ryan Duff
14/06/2023, 10:14 am
© Supplied by Woodside EnergyNorth Rankin Complex, North West Shelf Project. Western Australia.
North Rankin Complex, North West Shelf Project. Western Australia.

The Australian regulator, NOPSEMA, has said that the recent incident at the North Rankin Complex (NRC) that led to the death of Michael Jurman marks a “concerning trend” in the sector.

On 2 June, the Vertech Group rope access technician died as a result of an incident that took place on the North Rankin Project in Western Australia following almost seven years at the firm.

The regulator writes: “A concerning trend is observed in industry where an increasing number of incidents can be linked back to insufficient assessment of risks such as stored energy, exclusion zones, line-of-fire and incorrect equipment selection or improper use.

“These risks significantly increase when circumstances change during the execution of the job and no, or insufficient, risk re-assessment is done.”

Westwood Energy, the operator of the instillation, said at the time of the incident: “We are taking all steps to understand the circumstances around this tragic event and are co-operating closely with Western Australian Police and the National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Emergency Authority in their ongoing investigations.”

Woodside said the incident occurred during work activity at the NRC, which lies about 85 miles off Dampier on the north-west coast.

The regulator says that “It will take time before the root causes of incidents are established”.

In the meantime, NOPSEMA has laid out a list of “general principles that should be revisited by industry.”

The general principles laid out by NOPSEMA in a recent Hazardous Offshore Work Safety Bulletin are as follows:

  • Elimination – The elimination or avoidance of hazards “must always be the preferred option.”
  • Engineering controls – This is a control measure that is physical in nature, including a mechanical device or process, for example using trolleys or hoists to move heavy loads.
  • Administrative controls – These are methods or procedures designed to minimise exposure to a hazard, examples include operating equipment safely or limiting exposure time to a hazardous task.
  • Wearing personal protective equipment (PPE)

Mr Jurman’s employer described him as “a humble, caring, genuine guy, who brought a positive attitude to every team he was a part of.

“He had a beautiful attitude to life, and he was well-thought-of by those around him. Michael was passionate about rock climbing and caving which naturally led him to excel and love rope access.

“He enjoyed music, having played in a symphonic orchestra as a violist for 13 years.”

