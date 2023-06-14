Aberdeen Drilling School makes Middle East acquisition as it looks to expand

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aberdeen Drilling School has announced its acquisition of the Dubai-based IAS International in a move to expand its Middle East offering.

After opening its doors in 1982, the north-east firm has delivered well control training in over 50 countries.

Aberdeen Drilling School (ADS) is part of RelyOn Nutec and boasts the largest independent well control training centre in Europe.

The firm has a space in the heart of the Granite City, based on Union Glen where its offices can be seen from Holburn Street.

In addition to its Aberdeen base, ADS also has a Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur and a US space in Houston. Following this acquisition, it will also be opening an office in Dubai.

Increasing Middle Eastern staffing by 150%

ADS says it will now offer “a broader portfolio of products and services”, including new hire assessments, role-specific progression programs, and rig reactivation support.

The Granite City training firm looks to double its Middle Eastern and North American customer base by 2024 in what it calls the “next step of the ADS journey”.

ADS will also be looking to increase its headcount in the region by 150% over the next 18 months to service growth.

When asked about this increase in staffing, the firm responded: “ADS and its subsidiaries currently have a headcount of 46 employees globally (with 2 in the Middle East at present), growing to 48 with the new management team in Dubai.

Energy Voice was informed that Aberdeen Drilling School plans to grow the headcount by another five technical instructors in the Middle East to meet the demand for its services.

This is not the first effort ADS has made at expanding, in 2019 the firm announced £1 million of investment into creating four new centres across the world.

At the time ADS said it would look to develop new, well engineering and well control training facilities in Norway, Mexico and the US.

That same year Aberdeen Drilling School bought Oiltec Solutions, a Norway-based technology business that specialises in drilling and crane operations.

ADS names two new senior directors

Looking to accelerate growth in the region the training company is appointing Graeme Eglintine and Petru Cioban as senior directors.

Graeme Eglintine served as managing director of IAS for over four years and Mr Cioban worked as operations director at the firm for roughly the same amount of time.

Mr Eglintine will work as regional director and will focus on leading competency services and training programs in the Middle East, he will be supported by Mr Cioban who will reassume his role as operations director.

© Supplied by ADS

Both of the new directors worked at Drilling Systems at the same time before becoming the owners of IAS.

Jason Grant, managing director of ADS said: “We are delighted to have acquired IAS which will significantly bolster our training and consultancy offering to the energy market.

“Our clients have long highlighted the gap that exists between compliance and competency. Graeme and Petru live and breathe this field, and their passion and dedication to improving individual and collective competence align perfectly with our core values.

“Today marks the next step of the ADS journey and we’re excited to see the positive impact these appointments will have across drilling, well services and lifting operations in the region.”

Mr Eglintine added: “With rig counts on the rise across the Middle East, the demand for highly trained, competent personnel at all levels is growing in tandem.

“I am thrilled to join ADS as it shares my philosophy, passion and commitment to creating and maintaining a safe and technically aware workforce in our high-risk industry.”