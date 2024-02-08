Shelf Drilling announces leadership shake-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Shelf Drilling announces leadership shake-up

By Andrew Dykes
08/02/2024, 8:07 am Updated: 08/02/2024, 8:14 am
© Supplied by Noble DrillingIOG
The Shelf Drilling Perseverance rig (formerly the Noble Hans Deul).

Shelf Drilling has announced a revamped roster of executives and board appointments, with Greg O’Brien set to step up to chief executive later this year.

Shelf announced a “transition plan” on Wednesday which will see David Mullen will step down from the role of CEO and assume that of Executive Chairman.

At the same time, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Greg O’Brien will be appointed as CEO.

Ernie Danner will also step down as chairman of the board but will continue to serve as lead independent director.

A search process is already underway to identify a suitable candidate to replace Mr O’Brien as CFO, the company noted.

Headquartered in Dubai, Shelf manages a fleet of 36 jack-up rigs across southeast Asia, India, West Africa, the North Sea and the Middle East, while its structure includes a North Sea subsidiary listed in Oslo (OSE:SDNS).

The firm acquired five additional units in 2022 after Noble Drilling offloaded rigs in a bid to address competition concerns as a result of its takeover of rival Maersk Drilling.

Mr Mullen said: “I would like to thank all our stakeholders for their support of Shelf Drilling since company inception. I am very proud of what we have achieved and look forward to working with Greg and the management team to ensure a successful transition.

“I would also like to thank Ernie for his leadership on the Board. In my role as Executive Chairman, I look forward to collaborating with him and the Board to continue driving Shelf Drilling’s success, capitalizing on the improving market, and further enhancing value for our investors.”

Mr O’Brien added: “I would like to thank the Board of Directors for their confidence in me and support of this transition. David’s outstanding vision and leadership has set a high standard and established a solid foundation for the Company. The proven track record and continuity of the Shelf Drilling management team is truly unique in our industry, and I look forward to leading this great team.

“Moving forward, we will remain focused on improving our already best-in-class operating platform and further strengthening our relationships with employees, customers, investors, and all other stakeholders.”

