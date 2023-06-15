UK offshore wind needs to attract 70,000 workers by 2030

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

UK offshore wind needs to attract 70,000 workers by 2030

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
15/06/2023, 6:45 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Kentuk offshore wind

A new OWIC report has set out that the UK offshore wind sector is expected to have in excess of 100,000 workers by the end of the decade.

But that means it needs to attract and retain 70,000 people – 10,000 people per year on average – up from its current workforce of 32,000.

The report from OWIC (Offshore Wind Industry Council), a senior government-industry forum, is not the first to set out the scale of the problem.

Earlier this year, offshore wind champion Tim Pick’s report to government noted some 100,000 workers will be needed by 2030, and highlighted concerns over skills shortages.

OWIC has called for a strategy to tackle “skills shortages in key areas” such as planning and consenting, high voltage electrical technicians, engineers, turbine technicians and those with digital skills – as identified in the Pick report.

All this comes as other energy sectors, from hydrogen and CCS to oil and gas, have similar shortages.

Jane Cooper, Director of Offshore Wind at RenewableUK, said: “Our report highlights the central role that offshore wind is playing in the UK to deliver green power. We are already supporting tens of thousands of highly skilled jobs around the country.

“However, to ensure we can meet the existing ambition, it’s essential for us to work right across our own industry, across adjacent industries with transferrable skills, and with the next generation, to make offshore wind an attractive career choice for people from the widest range of backgrounds and with a whole variety of different skill sets.”

Sue Ferns, Senior Deputy General Secretary of the Prospect union, said: “If Britain wants to seize the economic benefits of renewable energy government needs to get a grip on the skills and investment crisis facing the sector.”

This is the first time a forecast has been made beyond 100,000 – OWIC estimates 104,401 people will be employed.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts