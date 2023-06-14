Over 100 Petrofac and Wood staff to resume strike action next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Over 100 Petrofac and Wood staff to resume strike action next week

By Ryan Duff
14/06/2023, 3:33 pm Updated: 14/06/2023, 5:10 pm
© Supplied by Unite OffshoreOEUK strikes
FPF-1.

Striking will return to the North Sea as 130 Petrofac and Wood staff are to down tools next week in disputes over working conditions and pay.

Unite the Union has said that around 50 of its members employed by Petrofac and around 80 additional Wood staff will be taking part in the action.

The Wood action will begin 48 hours of action on 19 June regarding a pay dispute while Petrofac union members will take 24 hours of action from 21 June based on rotas.

This comes a week after 700 Bilfinger secured a pay rise following industrial unrest.

Despite Bilfinger workers securing a pay rise, 200 Stork and Sparrows workers were taking part in 48 hours of strike action.

Who and where?

The disgruntled Petrofac workers are based in the FPF1 platform in the North Sea, operated by Ithaca Energy.

The Wood staff are working on the Cormorant Alpha, North Cormorant and Tern Alpha, operated by TAQA.

Among the Wood staff are electrical, production and mechanical technicians along with pipefitters, platers, riggers and deck crew.

Unite is demanding the reinstatement of a 10% cut to salaries made by the Wood in 2015, which the union says is worth around £7,000 a year, and an enhanced redundancy and retention scheme.

© Supplied by Unite Offshore
Cormorant Alpha.

A Wood spokeswoman said: “We believe that the enhanced offer presented to employees is fair, reasonable and meets their specific grievances.

“In addition to the 15% retention payment, the permanent salary uplift of 6% is on top of various Energy Service Agreement (ESA) increases, which would equate to over 15% since January 2022.

“Wood respects the right for employees to participate in lawful industrial action and we are continuing to engage with our workforce, our client and union representatives to reach a resolution to the dispute.

“We are working alongside TAQA UK to ensure continued operational safety during the next industrial action.”

north sea strikes © Supplied by Unite the Union
John Boland (right) alongside striking Unite members outside Petrofac’s Aberdeen office earlier this year.

Petrofac workers are opposing Ithaca Energy’s ‘clawback’ policy of 14 days, Unite claims that this practice results in the equivalent of £6,000 lost income per person and is “significantly above the industry norm of 7 days.”

A Petrofac spokeswoman said: “We remain committed to resolving the dispute through constructive dialogue, whilst ensuring no increased risk to personnel or the environment during industrial action.”

John Boland, Unite industrial officer, said: “Unite’s Petrofac members on the FPF1 platform, and Wood Group members on TAQA platforms are absolutely determined to fight on.

“These disputes are based on the failure by both the contractors and operators to provide a good working environment.

“Whether that relates to salary cuts, working rotas or enforcing draconian clawback days, these companies can well afford to do far more and Unite will hold them to account.”

First of many

This is to mark the first in a series of stoppages from Unite members employed by the two businesses.

Wood will see more waves of 48 disruptions, starting 28 June, 3 July and 12 July.

Petrofac will also be continuing the action with more 24-hour periods of unrest, these will take place on 23, 26, 28 and 30 June and 10, 12 and 14 of July.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The trend is crystal clear. Offshore workers are taking a stand and they are winning better jobs, pay and conditions. Unite’s members at Petrofac and the Wood Group will have their union’s full support in the latest phase of their strike action.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts