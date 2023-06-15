Big M&A off the table in near-term, says Shell boss, but door open on ‘bolt on’ deals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Big M&A off the table in near-term, says Shell boss, but door open on ‘bolt on’ deals

Big M&A is “definitely not on my priority list” for the next few years, Shell CEO Wael Sawan told journalists yesterday.
By Hamish Penman
15/06/2023, 12:30 pm Updated: 15/06/2023, 1:14 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Shutterstockunstable economies UK energy
Silhouette of a floating production platform in the North Sea;

Shell’s (LON: SHEL) chief executive has all but ruled out the chances of the supermajor completing a big takeover deal for the foreseeable.

Wael Sawan says mergers and acquisitions (M&A) are “definitely not on my priority list” for the next few years as the group strives for financial discipline.

He’s keeping the door open on “smaller, bolt-on opportunities”, but was clear that any deals need to chime with Shell’s capex guidance.

As part of his bid to close the valuation gap with the US majors, Mr Sawan outlined a blueprint for winning back investor confidence during a presentation in New York on Thursday.

In addition to handing billions of dollars to shareholders, Shell is scaling back its capital spend to between $22 billion and $25bn per year, for 2024 and 2025.

“Every single part of our business needs to help us deliver more shareholder value, while lowering emissions,” Mr Sawan told investors.

shell capital markets day © Bloomberg
Wael Sawan, chief executive officer of Shell Plc, speaks during the 2023 CERAWeek.

And speaking to journalists later in the day, he said M&A would be a distraction in the pursuit of that objective.

He said: “What I can be clear on is that we are not looking to do big M&A in the next couple of years – that is not where our priority is.

“Our focus right now is on making sure that we unlock the full potential of the current businesses, and big M&A will distract, not to mention it tends to be challenged to be able to deliver value.

“We need to really have conviction that we need it, that we want it, and that we get the right target at the right price. So it is definitely not on my priority list for the next few years to think about big M&A opportunities.

Keeping an open mind on smaller openings

“Smaller, bolt-on opportunities? Of course. We will always look at that, but also make sure that we keep that within the confines of the $24bn to $25 billion of capex that we guided for.

“There is space to do that that within the budget, and that will be more adjacencies, for example an equity interest in a field next to ours where we can synergise.”

Shell Reabold Corallian
Shell completed a deal for Corallian last year. TotalEnergie’s Laggan-Tormore line is the preferred tieback option for Victory, the firm’s flagship asset. Pictured: The Shetland Gas Plant

Last year Shell completed the purchase of Corallian Energy, holder of the West of Shetland Victory prospect, from Reabold Resources.

It is believed the London-listed company is looking to streamline its UK operations though, with reports that a sale of Southern North Sea assets in ongoing.

North Sea M&A back in vogue

A rebound in oil and gas prices from the lows of 2020 has, in turn, heralded a return to North Sea M&A deals.

Serica Energy recently completed its takeover of Tailwind Energy, while rumours are circling of an impending deal for Neptune Energy from Eni.

Harbour Energy, one of the most ardent critics of the UK’s current tax regime, is also trying to broaden its horizons, and a merger with Talos Energy is understood to be in the pipeline.

Recommended for you

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts