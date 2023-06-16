DOF Group snubs initial takeover approach from Subsea 7

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

DOF Group snubs initial takeover approach from Subsea 7

Subsea 7 says that merging with DOF, whose DOF Subsea branch has a base in Aberdeen, would bring significant benefits to shareholders.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
16/06/2023, 4:30 pm Updated: 16/06/2023, 4:44 pm
Subsea 7's Seven Oceans vessel
Subsea 7 (OSLO: SUBC) has failed in an initial bid to acquire Norwegian subsea services firm DOF Group (OSLO: DOF).

The Luxembourg-registered company revealed on Friday that it had made a proposal to DOF to acquire its entire issued share capital

Under the terms of the offer, lodged yesterday, DOF equity holders were offered NOK 35 a share, comprised of NOK 7 in cash, and NOK 28 in newly-issued Subsea 7 shares.

Should the proposed transaction have gone through, DOF’s ownership of the “pro-forma entity would be 11.5%”.

According to Subsea 7, the “proposal represents a premium of 25% to DOF’s targeted IPO2 price of NOK 28 per share”.

On Friday, the Oslo-listed group was informed that its offer had been rejected at this stage.

The energy services giant says that merging with DOF, whose DOF Subsea branch has a base in Aberdeen, would bring significant benefits to its shareholders.

That includes “accelerated shareholder returns”, with Subsea 7 planning to return $250 million per annum to its investors for five years from 2025.

Moreover it would secure “access to an enlarged fleet”, giving the firm more vessels to “capitalise on positive developments in the subsea and offshore wind markets”.

Subsea7 claims the structure of the combined company would also “have investment-grade characteristics, a significant improvement on the DOF stand-alone capital structure”.

In a statement, the company said: “The offer is conditional upon retention of the existing bank debt and bond debt facilities without impact from any change of control provisions that may exist.

“Subsea7’s offer would be subject customary regulatory approvals and other conditions as described in the Offer letter.”

