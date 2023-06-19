Labour to unveil plans for public energy body based in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Labour to unveil plans for public energy body based in Scotland

The taxpayer-owned company would be created to build jobs and supply chains, together with a National Wealth Fund to invest alongside the private sector
By Bloomberg and Hamish Penman
19/06/2023, 6:43 am Updated: 19/06/2023, 9:15 am
© BloombergKeir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party, speaks at the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) Global Annual Conference 2023 in London, UK, on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey will deliver a keynote speech at the conference.
A Labour government would cut energy bills, create jobs and provide more secure power by sweeping away barriers getting in the way of green projects, the leader of Britain’s opposition party will pledge on Monday.

Keir Starmer will vow to make Britain a “clean energy super power” by 2030, according to excerpts of a speech he plans to deliver in Scotland that were released by the Labour Party. 

Proposals include lifting a ban on new onshore wind within months of taking office and cutting the time taken to complete clean power projects from years to months with “tough new targets.”

It is also understood the Labour leader will unveil plans for a new public body GB Energy, to be based in Scotland, in a bid to win over voters.

The taxpayer-owned company would be created to build jobs and supply chains, together with a National Wealth Fund to invest alongside the private sector in gigafactories, clean steel plants, renewable-ready ports, green hydrogen and energy storage.

Still a no to new oil

However, there are reports that Labour will maintain its no new North Sea oil and gas exploration stance, but with a greater focus on helping workers to benefit from low carbon projects.

Starmer is seeking to boost confidence in Labour’s commitment to green energy after the party scaled back its plan to invest £140 billion ($180 billion) over five years on a clean energy transition because of cost concerns. It now plans to “ramp up” to £28 billion a year, rather than deliver that figure from the beginning of the next parliamentary term.

Labour, which has a double-digit lead in opinion polls over Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives, is hoping a strong climate policy will help it win votes at the next election. A vote, due by January 2025, is widely expected to be held next year.

“We’ve got to roll up our sleeves and start building things, run towards the barriers — the planning system, the skills shortages, the investor confidence, the grid,” Starmer says in the excerpted comments.

“If the status quo isn’t good enough, we must find the reforms that can restart our engine. I’m not going to accept a situation where our planning system means it takes 13 years to build an offshore wind farm.”

Starmer will deliver his pledge alongside Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Shadow Energy Secretary Ed Miliband.

Britain would run on 100% clean power by 2030 under Labour, Starmer will say, cutting £1,400 off household bills and £53 billion off energy bills for businesses.

“2030, even with the best will in the world, I would say is impossible,” Phil Thompson, chief executive of clean energy developer Balance Power Group Ltd. said earlier this month. “We have to be super ambitious because the planet isn’t getting any cooler and it’s a case of shoot for the stars, but I think technically it’s not achievable unless someone has got a magic wand.”

Labour needs to make sure its backers in the unions are on board with its plans and there have already been signs of disquiet. Unions want to make sure fossil fuel jobs aren’t destroyed before enough new ones created.

