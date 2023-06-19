Subsea 7 calls off bid for DOF Group after board ‘refuses to engage’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Subsea 7 calls off bid for DOF Group after board ‘refuses to engage’

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
19/06/2023, 7:52 am Updated: 19/06/2023, 8:13 am
DOF Subsea has won field support vessel work for its Skandi Seven vessel, offshore Angola.
Subsea 7 (OSLO: SUBC) has temporarily paused its pursuit of Norwegian subsea services firm DOF Group (OSLO: DOF).

The Luxembourg-registered company says it will not push forward with its offer unless DOF’s board is willing to engage in “constructive dialogue”.

On Friday Subsea 7 revealed it had failed in an initial bid to acquire DOF Group (OSLO: DOF), whose DOF Subsea branch has a base in Aberdeen.

Under the terms of the offer, tabled Thursday, DOF equity holders were offered NOK 35 a share, comprised of NOK 7 in cash, and NOK 28 in newly-issued Subsea 7 shares.

The offer for the entire share capital of DOF expires at the end of today, with Subsea 7 not planning to pursue it further.

In an update the energy services giant said: “While major shareholders in DOF Group we have contacted have expressed support for the industrial rationale for the combination and the attractiveness of the Subsea7 equity element of the offer, the board of DOF Group has refused to engage with Subsea7 on this offer.

“Subsea7 is not prepared to amend its offer without the board of DOF Group expressing willingness to open a constructive dialogue. Subsea7 reiterates its conviction in the strategic rationale, industrial logic and the attractiveness of Subsea7 equity as part of the offer, which it believes is in the best interests of both companies’ shareholders.”

