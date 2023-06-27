How much would it cost oil and gas firms to cut methane leaks?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

How much would it cost oil and gas firms to cut methane leaks?

By Bloomberg
27/06/2023, 7:30 am
A flare boom nozzle and fire on an offshore oil rig.

Halting methane releases is one of the most effective ways for the oil and gas industry to combat climate change. An International Energy Agency report released Tuesday also suggests it’s one of the cheapest.

If the industry spent $75 billion — roughly equivalent to 2% of 2022 net income — to curb releases of methane through 2030, that would keep the sector on a pathway to achieve net zero emissions by midcentury, according to the International Energy Agency.

“The oil and gas industry must lead efforts to tackle methane emissions by adopting a zero-tolerance approach” to leaks and intentional releases of the potent greenhouse gas, the Paris-based organization said in a report released Tuesday. “Methane abatement in the oil and gas industry is one of the cheapest options to reduce GHG emissions anywhere in the economy.”

Although governments increasingly support slashing methane releases from the energy sector, the report found that “overall progress has been much too slow, despite the record profits that the oil and gas industry saw in 2022.”

Total energy-related methane emissions including from coal mining must drop around 75% by 2030, in the agency’s Net Zero by 2050 (NZE) Scenario, with two-thirds of those cuts coming from the oil and gas sector.

The United Nations COP28 climate conference in Dubai later this year will be an opportunity for operators to commit to significant cuts by the end of this decade, according to the report.

That would involve replacing pneumatics and pumps, installing recovery systems and implementing leak detection and repair programs, much of which can be funded by the industry. The IEA estimates that an additional $15 billion to $20 billion is needed to do the same in low- and middle-income countries— a gap which can be filled by governments, industry and philanthropy.

