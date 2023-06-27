Petrofac expects E&C losses in H2 despite growing order book

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Petrofac expects E&C losses in H2 despite growing order book

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
27/06/2023, 8:01 am Updated: 27/06/2023, 8:01 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Petrofacpetrofac

Petrofac (LON: PFC) has warned of losses from “onerous” contracts in its Engineering and Construction division (E&C) in its upcoming half-year results.

The London-listed firm has built its order book significantly in the last six months, increasing group backlog to $5.6bn ($3.4bn as of Dec 31, 2022).

Its powerful E&C division’s backlog is now $3.5bn – more than doubling its $1.6bn level from December.

However, short-term issues continue to dent the earnings.

First half revenues from E&C are expected to be around $500m “reflecting lower levels of activity due to lower opening backlog compared with the prior year”.

The division is expected to report “a first half EBIT loss of approximately 10%” said Petrofac, comprising an operating loss and one-off write-downs of more than $50m.

These reflect the continued impact of “onerous contracts with no margin recognition and adverse operating leverage due to low levels of activity,” said the energy services firm, adding it is focused on closing out legacy contracts.

Five of the remaining eight are expected to be completed during the second half of the year or early in 2024.

It comes after Petrofac’s 2022 results were $310m net loss for the year – worse off than 2021’s $245m deficit – on a dip in revenues of $2.59bn, compared to the prior period’s $3.03bn.

E&C challenges were blamed for the performance.

Other divisions

Elsewhere, the firm said its asset solutions business will see order intake of around $1bn, its New Energies arm has “continued to secure further early-stage awards”, while Integrated Energy Services is to be aligned with guidance from April.

Net debt is expected to increase in Q2 as it targets a reduction in working capital, with debt to reduce by year end.

CEO Tareq Kawash said: “In the first six months of the year we have announced over three and a half billion dollars in new work across E&C and Asset Solutions, in both the traditional and new energy sectors, and continue to pursue a strong pipeline of future opportunities in core geographies.

“By further progressing our plans to strengthen the financial position of the Group by unlocking the working capital built up through the pandemic, and building on the momentum of the significant awards won in the first half, we are focused on delivering Petrofac’s potential.

“We have an exceptional EPC and Operations capability that is well positioned to deliver and support critical energy infrastructure for the world’s leading resource holders.”

