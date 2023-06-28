Only in a ‘parallel universe’ should Rosebank not get go-ahead, says UK energy minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Only in a ‘parallel universe’ should Rosebank not get go-ahead, says UK energy minister

By Ryan Duff
28/06/2023, 1:37 pm Updated: 28/06/2023, 5:34 pm
© Supplied by Scottish Affairs Comscottish energy
UK energy minister Graham Stuart at Westminster's Scottish Affairs Committee.

The UK energy security minister, Graham Stuart, has countered arguments to reject Rosebank, saying that only in a “parallel universe” would it make sense to do so.

In the House of Commons debate, Green Party MP for Brighton Pavilion, Caroline Lucas argued that approving Equinor’s controversial west of Shetland development would be a “last ditch, desperate attempt to justify propping up the fossil fuel industry”.

The debate comes as news that the UK regulators OPRED and the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), are expected to decide on the Rosebank application in coming weeks.

© Supplied by Altera Infrastructur
Equinor intends to use the Knarr FPSO to develop the Rosebank field. Stord.

‘Won’t make a single barrel of difference’

Minister Stuart argues that Rosebank “won’t make a single barrel of difference on how much we consume.”

He argued that if not for Equinor’s project, oil would be imported from overseas and that demand will remain, regardless of how much, or little, the UK produces.

He pointed to the benefits of producing oil and gas domestically as an emissions reduction exercise, saying that imported fossil fuels increase UK emissions.

However, Ms Lucas says that “there is no argument around energy security in favour of Rosebank.”

The Green MP pointed out that “90% of its reserves are oil, not gas” and that this oil will be shipped to overseas refineries as it is “it is not suitable” for the facilities in the UK.

‘Rosebank won’t deliver long-term job security’

As the two political opponents run the gauntlet of the usual Rosebank topics of debate, the impact the development has on business and jobs sprung up.

For the government minister, the approval of the largest undeveloped field in UK waters would support the domestic supply chain companies that are needed to deliver the transition to net zero.

Mr Stuart says that denying Rosebank “would remove the very supply chain that we need for transition.”

Caroline Lucas took umbrage with previous claims that Rosebank would create 1,600 jobs.

© PA Wire
Caroline Lucas MP in the House of Commons. January 2022.

She said: “Rosebank won’t deliver long-term job security. Equinor claims that Rosebank will deliver 1,600 jobs but the real number is less than a third of that with the rest being short-term, temporary jobs just during construction.”

The member for Brighton, Pavilion says that investing in green energy would create more jobs than the decision to bring about Rosebank would.

Ms Luca explained: “There are far more jobs, as we know, in a green energy future.”

‘Staggeringly costly to the public purse’

With the creation of jobs comes an impact on the county’s economy, something neither politician was going to leave unsaid.

Ms Lucas says that “This development would be staggeringly costly to the public purse.”

She added: “I have been told time and again that new licenses are essential for our economy and for energy security.

“Yet, in reality, nothing could be further from the truth, especially when it comes to Rosebank.”

labour rosebank
UK energy minister Graham Stuart (standing) in December, overseeing an electrification pact for the West of Shetland last month with bosses of BP, Equinor and Ithaca Energy.

The Green Party MP raised concern over the tax relief clause in the energy profits levy, often referred to as windfall tax, saying that the Norwegian-owned Equinor would save “£3.75 billion in tax breaks, thanks to this government’s regime.”

However, the minister from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero argues: “To make out that new projects would somehow cost the taxpayer, be subsidised by the taxpayer, the impact of North Sea production is tens of billions of pounds coming into the UK exchequer.

“It does make a difference to our energy security because we produce it here, at home, and it supports hundreds of thousands of jobs which his majesty’s opposition and the Scottish National Party have turned their face against.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts