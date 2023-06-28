Exclusive: ETZ Ltd enters £1.5m joint venture to expand Aberdeen ‘wind campus’

The driving force behind Aberdeen’s energy transition zone has unveiled plans to expand the “wind campus” at the site.

Not-for-profit ETZ Ltd, the brainchild of local oil tycoon Sir Ian Wood, has entered a £1.5 million deal with West Coast Estates to redevelop and refurbish another property.

It will be located in the energy transition zone’s wind campus in Alten’s Industrial Estate on the outskirts of the Granite City.

The partners claim the investment in the W-Zero-2 building – formerly 1 Minto Drive – will trigger much needed revitalisation of the 2000 square meter brownfield property.

Once ready it will be “purpose built for high value manufacturing and supply chain companies seeking to service the offshore wind industry”, ETZ said.

A notice formally kicking off the planning and consultation process for the wider ETZ was delivered to councillors and communities earlier this month.

Ribbon cutting on W-Zero-1 imminent

It comes as ETZ prepares to cut the ribbon on its W-Zero-1 building, once called Richard Irvin House.

Comprehensive refurbishment work has been carried out at the site and it will soon house the ORE-Catapult National Floating Wind Innovation Centre.

Announced last year by then First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, the £9 million centre is being developed to ensure the north-east is able to benefit from the Scotwind and INTOG leasing rounds.

Under each process, vast swathes of the North Sea were awarded to companies that will turn them into floating and fixed-bottom wind farms.

W-Zero-1 is also the new headquarters of Trojan Energy, a Scottish cleantech businesses that manufactures its own electric vehicle charging system.

The firm is expected to boost its workforce at the new facility, and with other tenants soon to be announced, it means the manufacturing and workshop space available is now fully let.

ETZ Ltd has responded to the spike in demand for tailor made properties by striking the deal for W-Zero-2, with work on the building due to start imminently.

Expectations are that the site will be ready for new tenants by the end of 2023.

Neil Young, ETZ Ltd land and planning director, said: “ETZ Ltd is supporting the widespread delivery of new and refurbished property and development sites suitable for companies seeking to locate and invest in the Energy Transition Zone.

“In the Wind Campus at Altens alone, we have taken forward the refurbishment of W-Zero-1 which will become, in collaboration with ORE Catapult, the National Floating Wind Innovation Centre. It is already attracting businesses seeking to capitalise on the vast opportunities provided by this emerging sector and the building is nearing capacity which is hugely encouraging and hopefully a sign of things to come.

“We have responded to this clear demand and are accelerating our comprehensive investment programme to deliver market ready properties and sites for high-value manufacturing and the wider energy supply chain. Our ‘brownfield first’ approach means W-Zero-2 is an ideal building that meets these requirements and I’m confident that, on completion, it will also act as a catalyst for new investment and jobs as we accelerate this region’s energy transition ambition.”

The campus model

At the end of last year ETZ has provided fresh blueprints outlining how the vast expanse to the south Aberdeen will be broken down into five distinct patches.

The group said the “campus model” will “revitalise” industrial sites at Altens – providing firms with the “unique opportunity to invest in the largest dedicated energy transition complex in Scotland”.

It’s all part of plans to “accelerate” energy transition at a time when new jobs are needed to secure the north-east’s economic future.

Aside from winds there will be dedicated areas for hydrogen, innovation and skills, as well as a ‘marine gateway’ next to the new South Harbour.

Iftikar Mian, owner of West Coast Estates, said: “The North East of Scotland is undergoing a remarkable transformation as it seeks to capitalise on the massive opportunities afforded by new and green energies. We have certainly picked up a certain buzz around the city and region and there is definitely increased interest from businesses across the country seeking to invest in the Energy Transition Zone.

“That is precisely why we have chosen to partner with ETZ Ltd to redevelop -Zero-2 and I firmly believe this marks the exciting and early steps in the rejuvenation of not only Altens Industrial Estate, but the wider Aberdeen economy as well.”