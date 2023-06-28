Exclusive: ETZ Ltd enters £1.5m joint venture to expand Aberdeen ‘wind campus’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Exclusive: ETZ Ltd enters £1.5m joint venture to expand Aberdeen ‘wind campus’

The partners claim the investment in the W-Zero-2 building - formerly 1 Minto Drive - will trigger much needed revitalisation of the 2000 square meter brownfield property.
By Hamish Penman
28/06/2023, 2:19 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by ETZ LtdETZ ltd wind campus
The expansion of the site is in response to the increasing demand for bespoke and purpose-built energy transition sites.

The driving force behind Aberdeen’s energy transition zone has unveiled plans to expand the “wind campus” at the site.

Not-for-profit ETZ Ltd, the brainchild of local oil tycoon Sir Ian Wood, has entered a £1.5 million deal with West Coast Estates to redevelop and refurbish another property.

It will be located in the energy transition zone’s wind campus in Alten’s Industrial Estate on the outskirts of the Granite City.

The partners claim the investment in the W-Zero-2 building – formerly 1 Minto Drive – will trigger much needed revitalisation of the 2000 square meter brownfield property.

Once ready it will be “purpose built for high value manufacturing and supply chain companies seeking to service the offshore wind industry”, ETZ said.

© Supplied by ETZ Ltd
The site of the proposed second wind cluster building, W-Zero-2 – formerly 1 Minto Drive.

A notice formally kicking off the planning and consultation process for the wider ETZ was delivered to councillors and communities earlier this month.

Ribbon cutting on W-Zero-1 imminent

It comes as ETZ prepares to cut the ribbon on its W-Zero-1 building, once called Richard Irvin House.

Comprehensive refurbishment work has been carried out at the site and it will soon house the ORE-Catapult National Floating Wind Innovation Centre.

Announced last year by then First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, the £9 million centre is being developed to ensure the north-east is able to benefit from the Scotwind and INTOG leasing rounds.

© DCT Media
Nicola Sturgeon makes a speech around the Energy Transition Zone at ETZ Ltd HQ, Aberdeen. Picture by Kenny Elrick

Under each process, vast swathes of the North Sea were awarded to companies that will turn them into floating and fixed-bottom wind farms.

W-Zero-1 is also the new headquarters of Trojan Energy, a Scottish cleantech businesses that manufactures its own electric vehicle charging system.

The firm is expected to boost its workforce at the new facility, and with other tenants soon to be announced, it means the manufacturing and workshop space available is now fully let.

ETZ Ltd has responded to the spike in demand for tailor made properties by striking the deal for W-Zero-2, with work on the building due to start imminently.

Expectations are that the site will be ready for new tenants by the end of 2023.

Neil Young, ETZ Ltd land and planning director, said: “ETZ Ltd is supporting the widespread delivery of new and refurbished property and development sites suitable for companies seeking to locate and invest in the Energy Transition Zone.

ETZ ltd wind campus © Supplied by ETZ Ltd
Neil Young, ETZ Ltd land and planning director.

“In the Wind Campus at Altens alone, we have taken forward the refurbishment of W-Zero-1 which will become, in collaboration with ORE Catapult, the National Floating Wind Innovation Centre. It is already attracting businesses seeking to capitalise on the vast opportunities provided by this emerging sector and the building is nearing capacity which is hugely encouraging and hopefully a sign of things to come.

“We have responded to this clear demand and are accelerating our comprehensive investment programme to deliver market ready properties and sites for high-value manufacturing and the wider energy supply chain. Our ‘brownfield first’ approach means W-Zero-2 is an ideal building that meets these requirements and I’m confident that, on completion, it will also act as a catalyst for new investment and jobs as we accelerate this region’s energy transition ambition.”

The campus model

At the end of last year ETZ has provided fresh blueprints outlining how the vast expanse to the south Aberdeen will be broken down into five distinct patches.

The group said the “campus model” will “revitalise” industrial sites at Altens – providing firms with the “unique opportunity to invest in the largest dedicated energy transition complex in Scotland”.

It’s all part of plans to “accelerate” energy transition at a time when new jobs are needed to secure the north-east’s economic future.

Aside  from winds there will be dedicated areas for hydrogen, innovation and skills, as well as a ‘marine gateway’ next to the new South Harbour.

ETZ ltd wind campus © Supplied by ETZ Ltd
ETZ campus site. Aberdeen.

Iftikar Mian, owner of West Coast Estates, said: “The North East of Scotland is undergoing a remarkable transformation as it seeks to capitalise on the massive opportunities afforded by new and green energies. We have certainly picked up a certain buzz around the city and region and there is definitely increased interest from businesses across the country seeking to invest in the Energy Transition Zone.

“That is precisely why we have chosen to partner with ETZ Ltd to redevelop -Zero-2 and I firmly believe this marks the exciting and early steps in the rejuvenation of not only Altens Industrial Estate, but the wider Aberdeen economy as well.”

