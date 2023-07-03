Extinction Rebellion targets Wood offices in Aberdeen and Staines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Extinction Rebellion targets Wood offices in Aberdeen and Staines

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
03/07/2023, 12:43 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Extinction RebellionXR targeted Wood's offices in Staines (pictured) and Aberdeen today.
XR targeted Wood's offices in Staines (pictured) and Aberdeen today.

Extinction Rebellion activists have been targeting the offices of Wood Plc (LON: WG), formerly known as Wood Group, in Aberdeen and Staines.

In Aberdeen this morning, activists knelt to the ground and had fake oil poured on them outside the firm’s offices.

Meanwhile the Wood base in Staines, Surrey was sprayed with fake black crude oil.

Extinction Rebellion cited a “green future loan” – from international banks and guaranteed by the UK Government – worth £430m which Wood received in 2021.

A report from the Guardian last month noted that, in the intervening period, oil and gas operations from Wood increased, while renewables shrunk.

Since the five-year loan was issued in 2021, Wood has repaid two-thirds of the loan.

Discussing its action today, Extinction Rebellion said Wood has been “announcing 20 new major contracts working on oil, gas and petrochemical infrastructure and the sale of a key environmental business”.

It’s understood Wood has had at least 20 low-carbon contracts since the loan was announced.

The Aberdeen-headquartered firm has also a new executive team, which launched a new strategy in November – which aims to significantly increase sustainable solutions revenue via hydrogen and carbon capture and storage (CCS).

Extinction Rebellion also cited Wood’s founder, the billionaire Sir Ian Wood, for its action.

They pointed to Sir Ian, who has not been a part of the business for years, for his Maximising Economic Recovery (MER) recommendation in the Wood Review, which led to formation of the NSTA industry regulator.

Wood reply

A company spokesperson said: “Wood remains committed to playing a critical role in the energy transition, in the short, medium and long term. We have leading expertise across clean energy solutions such as green hydrogen, CCUS and support the mineral production critical to resourcing the energy transition. A significant part of our role is also supporting our oil and gas and wider industry clients to decarbonise their operations.

“The KPI measures of the loan centre on reducing our own scope one and two emissions and growing our sustainable revenues. We are pleased that we achieved a 65% reduction in our scope one and two emissions. Wood’s business was repositioned following the sale of the Built Environment business in 2022 and following this change, we paid down two-thirds of the bank loan value.

“This change was a contributing factor to the reduction in our sustainable revenues in 2022, however we have stated that we anticipate significant growth in sustainable revenues from sectors such as Hydrogen and CCUS through to 2025 and beyond.”

