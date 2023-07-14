Let’s see the selfies you’re posting on your platforms

Working offshore can provide a perfect backdrop for some stunning selfies, you know you’ve snapped a couple for social media in the past, so let’s see them.

AIS Survivex, the training provided is running a ‘Selfie at Work’ photography competition to celebrate and showcase the working day of those employed in the oil and gas, wind, marine and utility and construction sectors.

The four winning selfie snappers will claim a training course or package of their choosing, a prize potentially worth thousands of pounds each.

The competition organisers say “With hundreds of courses to choose from, this will allow the victors to upskill, refresh or even cross-train to work in multiple sectors completely free of charge.”

Interested in competing? Here are some of the snaps you’ll be up against:

© Supplied by AIS Survivex © Supplied by AIS Survivex © Supplied by AIS Survivex

Linzi Ryan, head of marketing at AIS Survivex, said: “We ran a similar photography competition last June called ‘picture perfect workplace’ so ‘picture perfect workface’ is a play on that. We were so blown away by the standard of the hundreds of entries received that we decided to build on this success.

“This year we wanted to make things a little more personal to ensure we see and celebrate the faces of people who work in the oil and gas, wind, marine and utilities and construction sectors.

It’s hard not to take a few pictures of the stunning sights offshore, with gigantic oil rigs, vessels and turbines, dramatic waves or stunning sunsets, the North Sea can serve as the perfect backdrop for some interesting pics.

When offshore it is hard not to take a moment and snap a quick selfie, Energy Voice reporter, Ryan Duff, couldn’t help himself in a trip to the Siri Platform earlier this year.

So this week has been exciting, I got stranded in Amsterdam for a few hours, visited Denmark for the first time … Oh and I flew out to the Siri Platform in the Danish North Sea. Thanks @INEOS and @MediaZoo for putting this together. pic.twitter.com/DC9y2bbHJy — Ryan Duff (@RyanDuff_) February 3, 2023

Ms Ryan added: “We really want to get an insight into the working lives of our delegates and the amazing places their training has taken them – whether this is the top of a wind turbine, on an oil platform in the middle of the ocean or under the ground laying cables.

“The competition is open to anyone who works in those sectors and the winning selfies will be shared across all our social media channels.

“With an unbeatable prize of training, potentially worth thousands, for FOUR winners, it’s definitely worth entering.

“We’re urging people to get snapping and send us their images before the deadline.”

To enter, email your workplace selfie to marketing@ais-survivex.com, along with your name, contact details and the sector you work in before the 19th July closing date.

Winners will be notified by 1st August 2023.