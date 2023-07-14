Shell explores sale of stake in renewables unit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

Shell explores sale of stake in renewables unit

The deliberations come as CEO Wael Sawan focuses the company’s investments on fossil fuels.
By Bloomberg
14/07/2023, 6:41 am
© Bloombergshell renewables
A logo at the Shell Plc booth on day two of the Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal, on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Shell (LON: SHEL) is exploring options for its global renewable power operations, including a potential stake sale to outside investors, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The UK energy giant is working with advisers to study a range of possibilities that could also include separating the business into a more independent unit, the people said. It’s approached a number of international investors to gauge their interest in buying a stake, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

The deliberations come as chief executive Wael Sawan focuses the company’s investments on fossil fuels in a bid to increase shareholder returns and narrow the valuation gap with Shell’s US peers.

Discussions are still at an early stage, and there’s no certainty they will lead to a transaction, the people said. Shell may also consider introducing outside investors into some other operations such as its downstream assets, one of the people said.

shell capital markets day © Bloomberg
Wael Sawan, chief executive officer of Shell Plc.

A representative for Shell declined to comment beyond a capital markets day presentation in June, when the company flagged plans to divest certain power assets through 2025, but also make selective investments in the business.

If a deal does happen, it could be a significant shift in Shell’s green strategy. The oil major has spent more than two decades trying to figure out just how big of a player it wants to be in renewables. Over the years, some CEOs have set targets for low-carbon alternatives to oil and gas, only for their successors to focus more squarely on the fuels that drive most of the company’s profits, but also cause climate change.

It could also be seen as a concession to activist investor Dan Loeb, whose Third Point LLC fund built up a significant stake in Shell in 2021 and urged previous CEO Ben van Beurden to break off its natural gas and renewables operations into a standalone business. There is a precedent for such a move — Italian oil giant Eni SpA has separated its renewable-energy assets into a separate entity called Plenitude.

Shell’s approach in recent years was emblematic of the European oil majors’ efforts to position their businesses for a world that cuts carbon emissions and relies less on fossil fuels in the coming years. It’s been a stark contrast to their US peers Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp., which have stuck more closely to their core businesses of oil and gas.

Under van Beurden, Shell rapidly grew its green power business and briefly sought to become the world’s biggest electricity producer. The company’s portfolio, which had 6.4 gigawatts in operation or development at the end of last year, includes offshore and onshore wind farms in Europe and the US. It recently acquired Indian solar developer Sprng Energy, Danish biofuels producer Nature Energy and American renewable power company Savion.

So far investors have rewarded the US oil majors’ strategy, pushing their valuations far above their European competitors.

Shell’s renewable-power business has come under pressure as Sawan pursues what he’s called a “ruthless” approach to prioritizing returns, meaning the unit has to generate profits in addition to cutting the company’s carbon footprint. While Sawan said he will continue to invest in renewable power, he’s vowed to be more selective and only pursue projects that create sufficient value.

As Shell’s approach to green power has shifted at the top, some executives in the business have departed. Renewable-power boss Thomas Brostrom quit to pursue another job. Shell’s UK head of offshore wind, Melissa Read, also left the company.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts