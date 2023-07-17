The protestors that ‘occupied’ Grangemouth arrested

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

The protestors that ‘occupied’ Grangemouth arrested

By Ryan Duff
17/07/2023, 11:00 am
© Supplied by Climate Camp ScotlanClimate Camp Scotland protestors on the roof of the Grangemouth oil refinery
Climate Camp Scotland protestors on the roof of the Grangemouth oil refinery

The INOES Grangemouth oil refinery was “occupied” by Climate Camp Scotland protestors over the weekend, five of which have been arrested.

Climate Camp Scotland was met with police presence when they arrived at the facility, the group added that the authorities “attempted to cordon in the protest despite participants sticking to pavements.”

Four of the activists reportedly gained access to the roof of the INEOS-owned oil refinery and held a banner reading ‘Climate Justice for Grangemouth’.

The four were able to gain access to the site and remain there for seven hours, Climate Camp Scotland says.

© Supplied by Climate Camp Scotlan
Climate Camp Scotland protestors at INEOS’ Grangemouth oil refinery

Jacinda Rattle, one of the four, said: “Direct action can spread a culture of resistance and discontent with fossil fuels. Repeated direct action becomes such a problem for an industry that they have to shut down production.

“Scotland’s wealth was built on the slave trade and exploitation of the world’s resources. But as a small country with vast renewable potential, we could easily be one of the first countries to decarbonise.”

© Supplied by Climate Camp Scotlan
Climate Camp protestors standing against INEOS and its oil refinery in Grangemouth

Another protestor who gained access to the facility, Jamie Cliff, added: “If we can’t expect politicians and businesses to do what they need to do to address climate and ecological breakdown, then there’s only us left.

“Our action proves that we can get a culture of mass resistance and show that the emperor has no clothes.”

Last year saw the climate activism group set up camp at Aberdeen’s St Fittick’s Park for a weekend of protests.

On Friday, a group from the climate camp also kayaked into the waters beneath the INEOS oil terminal at Hound Point, with one entering the terminal itself holding a banner reading “INEOS: profiting from poverty and pollution”.

© Supplied by Climate Camp Scotlan
Climate Camp Scotland protestors kayak to protest INEOS

Climate camp organisers say that Grangemouth could be renewed with well-paid jobs in sustainable industries, but the shift must be led by people, not big business.

Monday marks the final day of the camp.

INEOS said: “INEOS is one of the last remaining large scale manufacturing companies in Scotland. We provide many of the basic raw materials that are essential to many of the products that we all use on a daily basis.

“From mobile phones, to water and gas pipes, to medical products, cars, buses and trains, tents, waterproofs and training shoes. Even wind turbines and solar cells need the products made here by thousands of skilled workers.

“We are committed to delivering these products safely and maintaining thousands of direct and indirect jobs, whilst working towards being a net zero manufacturer by 2045.

The firm added: “Since buying the Grangemouth site we have already reduced emissions by nearly 40%. Our next step, to use hydrogen and carbon capture via the Acorn project, will make our reduction >65%.

“Our Road Map beyond this will reduce this further to net zero by 2045.

“We trust those at the camp will consider the safety of themselves and be respectful to the town and those around them whilst enjoying a peaceful event.”

