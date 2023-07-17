The protestors that ‘occupied’ Grangemouth arrested

The INOES Grangemouth oil refinery was “occupied” by Climate Camp Scotland protestors over the weekend, five of which have been arrested.

Climate Camp Scotland was met with police presence when they arrived at the facility, the group added that the authorities “attempted to cordon in the protest despite participants sticking to pavements.”

Four of the activists reportedly gained access to the roof of the INEOS-owned oil refinery and held a banner reading ‘Climate Justice for Grangemouth’.

The four were able to gain access to the site and remain there for seven hours, Climate Camp Scotland says.

© Supplied by Climate Camp Scotlan

Jacinda Rattle, one of the four, said: “Direct action can spread a culture of resistance and discontent with fossil fuels. Repeated direct action becomes such a problem for an industry that they have to shut down production.

“Scotland’s wealth was built on the slave trade and exploitation of the world’s resources. But as a small country with vast renewable potential, we could easily be one of the first countries to decarbonise.”

© Supplied by Climate Camp Scotlan

Another protestor who gained access to the facility, Jamie Cliff, added: “If we can’t expect politicians and businesses to do what they need to do to address climate and ecological breakdown, then there’s only us left.

“Our action proves that we can get a culture of mass resistance and show that the emperor has no clothes.”

Last year saw the climate activism group set up camp at Aberdeen’s St Fittick’s Park for a weekend of protests.

On Friday, a group from the climate camp also kayaked into the waters beneath the INEOS oil terminal at Hound Point, with one entering the terminal itself holding a banner reading “INEOS: profiting from poverty and pollution”.

© Supplied by Climate Camp Scotlan

Climate camp organisers say that Grangemouth could be renewed with well-paid jobs in sustainable industries, but the shift must be led by people, not big business.

Monday marks the final day of the camp.

INEOS said: “INEOS is one of the last remaining large scale manufacturing companies in Scotland. We provide many of the basic raw materials that are essential to many of the products that we all use on a daily basis.

“From mobile phones, to water and gas pipes, to medical products, cars, buses and trains, tents, waterproofs and training shoes. Even wind turbines and solar cells need the products made here by thousands of skilled workers.

“We are committed to delivering these products safely and maintaining thousands of direct and indirect jobs, whilst working towards being a net zero manufacturer by 2045.

The firm added: “Since buying the Grangemouth site we have already reduced emissions by nearly 40%. Our next step, to use hydrogen and carbon capture via the Acorn project, will make our reduction >65%.

“Our Road Map beyond this will reduce this further to net zero by 2045.

“We trust those at the camp will consider the safety of themselves and be respectful to the town and those around them whilst enjoying a peaceful event.”